Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Baseball Glance

The Associated Press
September 6, 2022 10:02 am
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W
L
Pct
GB

New York
81
54
.600
_

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: A deadline to shift from paper to electronic records, as mandated by NARA...

READ MORE

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 81 54 .600 _
Tampa Bay 76 58 .567
Toronto 75 59 .560
Baltimore 71 64 .526 10
Boston 67 70 .489 15

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Cleveland 69 64 .519 _
Minnesota 68 65 .511 1
Chicago 68 67 .504 2
Kansas City 55 81 .404 15½
Detroit 51 84 .378 19

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 87 48 .644 _
Seattle 76 59 .563 11
Los Angeles 59 76 .437 28
Texas 58 76 .433 28½
Oakland 50 85 .370 37

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 85 51 .625 _
Atlanta 84 51 .622 ½
Philadelphia 73 61 .545 11
Miami 55 78 .414 28½
Washington 48 87 .356 36½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
St. Louis 79 56 .585 _
Milwaukee 71 63 .530
Chicago 56 78 .418 22½
Cincinnati 53 79 .402 24½
Pittsburgh 50 84 .373 28½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 92 42 .687 _
San Diego 74 62 .544 19
San Francisco 65 68 .489 26½
Arizona 65 69 .485 27
Colorado 57 79 .419 36

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 5, Minnesota 2

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: A deadline to shift from paper to electronic records, as mandated by NARA and OMB, underscores the need for agencies to implement a broad digitization strategy. Download our exclusive ebook for expert advice on how to do that from EPA, GPO, the Library of Congress and NARA.

Toronto 7, Baltimore 3, 1st game

Tampa Bay 4, Boston 3

Toronto 8, Baltimore 4, 2nd game

Chicago White Sox 3, Seattle 2

Houston 1, Texas 0

Cleveland 6, Kansas City 5, 10 innings

L.A. Angels 10, Detroit 0

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa Bay 8, Boston 4

        Read more: Sports News

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Atlanta at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota (Varland 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 2-3), 3:05 p.m., 1st game

Atlanta (Strider 9-4) at Oakland (Waldichuk 0-0), 3:37 p.m.

Detroit (Hutchison 2-7) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 5-9), 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 4-9) at Seattle (Castillo 6-5), 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 10-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 10-7), 6:35 p.m., 2nd game

Boston (Pivetta 9-10) at Tampa Bay (Springs 7-4), 6:40 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 13-7) at Baltimore (Kremer 6-4), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (TBD) at Kansas City (Greinke 4-8), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Ragans 0-2) at Houston (Javier 8-9), 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Washington 6, St. Louis 0

Milwaukee 6, Colorado 4

Arizona 5, San Diego 0

San Francisco 7, L.A. Dodgers 4

N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 8, N.Y. Mets 2

Miami at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Washington at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Milwaukee at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 4-1) at Pittsburgh (Wilson 2-8), 12:35 p.m., 1st game

Milwaukee (Lauer 10-6) at Colorado (Freeland 7-9), 3:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Strider 9-4) at Oakland (Waldichuk 0-0), 3:37 p.m.

San Francisco (Cobb 5-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 7-3), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 12-7) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 2-1), 6:35 p.m., 2nd game

Miami (Rogers 4-10) at Philadelphia (Falter 3-3), 6:45 p.m.

Cincinnati (Minor 3-10) at Chicago Cubs (Assad 0-0), 7:40 p.m.

Washington (Abbott 0-2) at St. Louis (Montgomery 8-3), 7:45 p.m.

Arizona (Henry 3-3) at San Diego (Darvish 12-7), 8:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Washington at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Miami at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

San Francisco at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|13 Fort Benning Maneuver Warfighter...
9|13 Adobe ColdFusion Advanced Workshop
9|13 GovExec Tech Forecast: The Art of the...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories