Baseball Glance

All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|83
|54
|.606
|_
|Tampa Bay
|77
|58
|.570
|5
|Toronto
|76
|60
|.559
|6½
|Baltimore
|72
|65
|.526
|11
|Boston
|67
|71
|.486
|16½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|70
|65
|.519
|_
|Chicago
|69
|68
|.504
|2
|Minnesota
|68
|67
|.504
|2
|Kansas City
|56
|82
|.406
|15½
|Detroit
|52
|85
|.380
|19
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|88
|49
|.642
|_
|Seattle
|77
|60
|.562
|11
|Los Angeles
|60
|77
|.438
|28
|Texas
|59
|77
|.434
|28½
|Oakland
|50
|87
|.365
|38
___
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|87
|51
|.630
|_
|Atlanta
|86
|51
|.628
|½
|Philadelphia
|75
|61
|.551
|11
|Miami
|55
|80
|.407
|30½
|Washington
|49
|89
|.355
|38
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|81
|57
|.587
|_
|Milwaukee
|71
|65
|.522
|9
|Chicago
|57
|80
|.416
|23½
|Cincinnati
|55
|80
|.407
|24½
|Pittsburgh
|50
|86
|.368
|30
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|94
|42
|.691
|_
|San Diego
|76
|62
|.551
|19
|San Francisco
|65
|70
|.481
|28½
|Arizona
|65
|71
|.478
|29
|Colorado
|59
|79
|.428
|36
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Atlanta 7, Oakland 3
N.Y. Yankees 5, Minnesota 4, 12 innings, 1st game
Chicago White Sox 9, Seattle 6
Detroit 5, L.A. Angels 4
Tampa Bay 1, Boston 0
Toronto 4, Baltimore 1
N.Y. Yankees 7, Minnesota 1, 2nd game
Kansas City 2, Cleveland 1
Houston 4, Texas 3, 10 innings
Thursday’s Games
Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Boston (Bello 1-4) at Baltimore (Voth 4-2), 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 9-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Montas 5-11), 7:05 p.m.
Toronto (Stripling 7-4) at Texas (Dunning 3-8), 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Quantrill 11-5) at Minnesota (Bundy 8-6), 8:10 p.m.
Detroit (Wentz 0-1) at Kansas City (Lynch 4-9), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 6-6) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 2-1), 8:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Morton 7-5) at Seattle (Ray 12-8), 9:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 10-9) at Oakland (Kaprielian 3-9), 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Boston at Baltimore, 5:05 p.m.
Toronto at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 7:15 p.m.
Atlanta at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 5, Pittsburgh 1, 1st game
Colorado 8, Milwaukee 4
Atlanta 7, Oakland 3
L.A. Dodgers 7, San Francisco 3
Philadelphia 4, Miami 3
N.Y. Mets 10, Pittsburgh 0, 2nd game
Cincinnati 7, Chicago Cubs 1
St. Louis 6, Washington 5
San Diego 6, Arizona 3
Thursday’s Games
Washington 11, St. Louis 6
Cincinnati 4, Chicago Cubs 3
San Francisco at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m., 1st game
Miami at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
San Francisco at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game
Friday’s Games
San Francisco (Rodón 12-7) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 5-8), 4:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 11-10) at Pittsburgh (Contreras 4-4), 6:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Miami (Cabrera 4-2), 6:40 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 6-17) at Philadelphia (Syndergaard 8-9), 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Lodolo 3-5) at Milwaukee (Alexander 2-2), 8:10 p.m.
Arizona (Davies 2-4) at Colorado (Márquez 8-10), 8:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Morton 7-5) at Seattle (Ray 12-8), 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (May 1-2) at San Diego (Clevinger 5-6), 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 7:15 p.m.
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:35 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
