Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Baseball Glance

The Associated Press
September 8, 2022 10:02 am
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W
L
Pct
GB

New York
83
54
.606
_

        Insight by Recorded Future: As agencies across Defense work to achieve the right mix of on-premise and...

READ MORE

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 83 54 .606 _
Tampa Bay 77 58 .570 5
Toronto 76 60 .559
Baltimore 72 65 .526 11
Boston 67 71 .486 16½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Cleveland 70 65 .519 _
Chicago 69 68 .504 2
Minnesota 68 67 .504 2
Kansas City 56 82 .406 15½
Detroit 52 85 .380 19

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 88 49 .642 _
Seattle 77 60 .562 11
Los Angeles 60 77 .438 28
Texas 59 77 .434 28½
Oakland 50 87 .365 38

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 87 51 .630 _
Atlanta 86 51 .628 ½
Philadelphia 75 61 .551 11
Miami 55 80 .407 30½
Washington 49 89 .355 38

Central Division

W L Pct GB
St. Louis 81 57 .587 _
Milwaukee 71 65 .522 9
Chicago 57 80 .416 23½
Cincinnati 55 80 .407 24½
Pittsburgh 50 86 .368 30

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 94 42 .691 _
San Diego 76 62 .551 19
San Francisco 65 70 .481 28½
Arizona 65 71 .478 29
Colorado 59 79 .428 36

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta 7, Oakland 3

        Insight by CyberArk: During this exclusive CISO Handbook webinar, moderator Justin Doubleday and guest Ross Foard, ICAM subject matter expert with CISA will explore how ICAM factors into zero trust and other modern security practices. In addition, Bryan Murphy, senior director at CyberArk, will provide an industry perspective.

N.Y. Yankees 5, Minnesota 4, 12 innings, 1st game

Chicago White Sox 9, Seattle 6

Detroit 5, L.A. Angels 4

Tampa Bay 1, Boston 0

Toronto 4, Baltimore 1

N.Y. Yankees 7, Minnesota 1, 2nd game

Kansas City 2, Cleveland 1

Houston 4, Texas 3, 10 innings

        Read more: Sports News

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Boston (Bello 1-4) at Baltimore (Voth 4-2), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 9-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Montas 5-11), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Stripling 7-4) at Texas (Dunning 3-8), 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Quantrill 11-5) at Minnesota (Bundy 8-6), 8:10 p.m.

Detroit (Wentz 0-1) at Kansas City (Lynch 4-9), 8:10 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 6-6) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 2-1), 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 7-5) at Seattle (Ray 12-8), 9:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 10-9) at Oakland (Kaprielian 3-9), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 5:05 p.m.

Toronto at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 7:15 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 5, Pittsburgh 1, 1st game

Colorado 8, Milwaukee 4

Atlanta 7, Oakland 3

L.A. Dodgers 7, San Francisco 3

Philadelphia 4, Miami 3

N.Y. Mets 10, Pittsburgh 0, 2nd game

Cincinnati 7, Chicago Cubs 1

St. Louis 6, Washington 5

San Diego 6, Arizona 3

Thursday’s Games

Washington 11, St. Louis 6

Cincinnati 4, Chicago Cubs 3

San Francisco at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Miami at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

San Francisco at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game

Friday’s Games

San Francisco (Rodón 12-7) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 5-8), 4:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 11-10) at Pittsburgh (Contreras 4-4), 6:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Miami (Cabrera 4-2), 6:40 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 6-17) at Philadelphia (Syndergaard 8-9), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Lodolo 3-5) at Milwaukee (Alexander 2-2), 8:10 p.m.

Arizona (Davies 2-4) at Colorado (Márquez 8-10), 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 7-5) at Seattle (Ray 12-8), 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (May 1-2) at San Diego (Clevinger 5-6), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:35 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|15 Intelligence & National Security...
9|15 New and Updated: Top 20 Cyber Attacks...
9|15 Top 10 Things You Didn't Know...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories