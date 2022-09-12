Baseball Glance

All Times EDT
All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|85
|56
|.603
|_
|Tampa Bay
|78
|60
|.565
|5½
|Toronto
|78
|61
|.561
|6
|Baltimore
|73
|67
|.521
|11½
|Boston
|69
|72
|.489
|16
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|73
|65
|.529
|_
|Chicago
|72
|69
|.511
|2½
|Minnesota
|69
|70
|.496
|4½
|Kansas City
|57
|84
|.404
|17½
|Detroit
|54
|86
|.386
|20
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|90
|50
|.643
|_
|Seattle
|79
|61
|.564
|11
|Los Angeles
|61
|79
|.436
|29
|Texas
|60
|79
|.432
|29½
|Oakland
|51
|90
|.362
|39½
___
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|89
|52
|.631
|_
|Atlanta
|87
|53
|.621
|1½
|Philadelphia
|78
|62
|.557
|10½
|Miami
|57
|82
|.410
|31
|Washington
|49
|92
|.348
|40
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|83
|58
|.589
|_
|Milwaukee
|75
|66
|.532
|8
|Chicago
|58
|82
|.414
|24½
|Cincinnati
|56
|82
|.406
|25½
|Pittsburgh
|51
|88
|.367
|31
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Los Angeles
|96
|43
|.691
|_
|San Diego
|77
|64
|.546
|20
|San Francisco
|67
|73
|.479
|29½
|Arizona
|66
|73
|.475
|30
|Colorado
|61
|80
|.433
|36
z-clinched playoff berth
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Boston 1, Baltimore 0
Kansas City 4, Detroit 0
N.Y. Yankees 10, Tampa Bay 4
Cleveland 4, Minnesota 1
Houston 12, L.A. Angels 4
Texas 4, Toronto 1
Oakland 10, Chicago White Sox 3
Seattle 8, Atlanta 7
Monday’s Games
Texas at Miami, 1:10 p.m., 1st game
L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Houston at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Texas at Miami, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Tuesday’s Games
Tampa Bay (Springs 7-4) at Toronto (Manoah 14-7), 1:07 p.m., 1st game
L.A. Angels (Suarez 6-6) at Cleveland (Morris 0-1), 6:10 p.m.
Houston (Brown 1-0) at Detroit (Hutchison 2-7), 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Kremer 6-5) at Washington (Abbott 0-2), 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Toronto (TBD), 7:07 p.m., 2nd game
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 11-7) at Boston (Pivetta 9-11), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Bubic 2-11) at Minnesota (Ryan 10-8), 7:40 p.m.
Oakland (Waldichuk 0-1) at Texas (Ragans 0-2), 8:05 p.m.
Colorado (Kuhl 6-8) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 4-9), 8:10 p.m.
San Diego (Darvish 13-7) at Seattle (Gilbert 12-5), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Houston at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Colorado at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
San Diego at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
St. Louis 4, Pittsburgh 3
Philadelphia 7, Washington 5
N.Y. Mets 9, Miami 3
Milwaukee 7, Cincinnati 6
Arizona 12, Colorado 6
L.A. Dodgers 11, San Diego 2
Seattle 8, Atlanta 7
San Francisco 4, Chicago Cubs 2
Monday’s Games
Texas at Miami, 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Miami, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Atlanta at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Pittsburgh (Oviedo 2-2) at Cincinnati (TBD), 12:35 p.m., 1st game
Philadelphia (Falter 4-3) at Miami (Alcantara 12-7), 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (TBD) at Cincinnati (Cessa 3-2), 6:40 p.m., 2nd game
Baltimore (Kremer 6-5) at Washington (Abbott 0-2), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Sampson 1-5) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 5-1), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 10-6) at St. Louis (Montgomery 8-3), 7:45 p.m.
Colorado (Kuhl 6-8) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 4-9), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 7-3) at Arizona (Kelly 12-5), 9:40 p.m.
San Diego (Darvish 13-7) at Seattle (Gilbert 12-5), 9:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Wright 17-5) at San Francisco (Junis 4-5), 9:45 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.
Colorado at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Atlanta at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
San Diego at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
