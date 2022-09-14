Baseball Glance

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
All Times EDT

East Division

W
L
Pct
GB

New York
86
56
.606
_

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 86 56 .606 _
Toronto 80 62 .563 6
Tampa Bay 79 62 .560
Baltimore 74 67 .525 11½
Boston 69 73 .486 17

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Cleveland 76 65 .539 _
Chicago 73 69 .514
Minnesota 70 70 .500
Kansas City 57 85 .401 19½
Detroit 54 89 .378 23

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 93 50 .650 _
Seattle 79 62 .560 13
Texas 62 80 .437 30½
Los Angeles 61 82 .427 32
Oakland 51 91 .359 41½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 89 54 .622 _
Atlanta 88 54 .620 ½
Philadelphia 79 62 .560 9
Miami 58 84 .408 30½
Washington 49 93 .345 39½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
St. Louis 83 59 .585 _
Milwaukee 76 66 .535 7
Chicago 60 82 .423 23
Cincinnati 56 86 .394 27
Pittsburgh 55 88 .385 28½

West Division

W L Pct GB
x-Los Angeles 98 43 .695 _
San Diego 78 64 .549 20½
San Francisco 68 74 .479 30½
Arizona 66 75 .468 32
Colorado 61 81 .430 37½

x-clinched division

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 2, 1st game

Cleveland 3, L.A. Angels 1

Houston 6, Detroit 3

Toronto 7, Tampa Bay 2, 2nd game

Baltimore 4, Washington 3

Minnesota 6, Kansas City 3

N.Y. Yankees 7, Boston 6, 10 innings

Chicago White Sox 4, Colorado 2

Texas 8, Oakland 7

San Diego 2, Seattle 0

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland 5, L.A. Angels 3

Houston 2, Detroit 1

Colorado at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 10-9) at Cleveland (Gaddis 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 11-5) at Toronto (Gausman 12-9), 3:07 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 3-9) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 3-1), 7:20 p.m.

Kansas City (Lynch 4-10) at Minnesota (Bundy 8-7), 7:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 6, Cincinnati 1, 1st game

Pittsburgh 1, Cincinnati 0, 2nd game

Philadelphia 2, Miami 1

Chicago Cubs 4, N.Y. Mets 1

Baltimore 4, Washington 3

Chicago White Sox 4, Colorado 2

Milwaukee 8, St. Louis 4

L.A. Dodgers 4, Arizona 0

San Diego 2, Seattle 0

Atlanta 5, San Francisco 1

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 10, Cincinnati 4

Colorado at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia (Syndergaard 9-9) at Miami (López 8-10), 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 3-11) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 14-6), 7:20 p.m.

Cincinnati (Anderson 0-3) at St. Louis (Mikolas 11-11), 7:45 p.m.

San Diego (Manaea 7-8) at Arizona (TBD), 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

