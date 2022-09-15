Baseball Glance

All Times EDT
All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|87
|56
|.608
|_
|Toronto
|81
|62
|.566
|6
|Tampa Bay
|79
|63
|.556
|7½
|Baltimore
|75
|67
|.528
|11½
|Boston
|69
|74
|.483
|18
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|76
|65
|.539
|_
|Chicago
|73
|70
|.510
|4
|Minnesota
|71
|70
|.504
|5
|Kansas City
|57
|86
|.399
|20
|Detroit
|54
|89
|.378
|23
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|93
|50
|.650
|_
|Seattle
|80
|62
|.563
|12½
|Texas
|62
|81
|.434
|31
|Los Angeles
|61
|82
|.427
|32
|Oakland
|52
|91
|.364
|41
___
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|89
|55
|.618
|_
|Atlanta
|88
|55
|.615
|½
|Philadelphia
|80
|62
|.563
|8
|Miami
|58
|85
|.406
|30½
|Washington
|49
|94
|.343
|39½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|84
|59
|.587
|_
|Milwaukee
|76
|67
|.531
|8
|Chicago
|61
|82
|.427
|23
|Cincinnati
|56
|86
|.394
|27½
|Pittsburgh
|55
|88
|.385
|29
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Los Angeles
|98
|44
|.690
|_
|San Diego
|78
|65
|.545
|20½
|San Francisco
|69
|74
|.483
|29½
|Arizona
|67
|75
|.472
|31
|Colorado
|62
|81
|.434
|36½
x-clinched division
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Cleveland 5, L.A. Angels 3
Houston 2, Detroit 1
Colorado 3, Chicago White Sox 0
Seattle 6, San Diego 1
Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 1
Baltimore 6, Washington 2
N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 3
Minnesota 4, Kansas City 0
Oakland 8, Texas 7
Thursday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 7:20 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Baltimore (Voth 5-2) at Toronto (TBD), 7:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 10-9) at Detroit (Manning 2-2), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Heasley 3-8) at Boston (Wacha 11-1), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (TBD) at Cleveland (McKenzie 10-11), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Pérez 11-6) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 10-8), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Montas 5-12) at Milwaukee (Houser 6-9), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland (Martinez 4-4) at Houston (Verlander 16-3), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Ray 12-9) at L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 6-6), 9:38 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Minnesota at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Kansas City at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Texas at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Pittsburgh 10, Cincinnati 4
Colorado 3, Chicago White Sox 0
San Francisco 4, Atlanta 1
Seattle 6, San Diego 1
Philadelphia 6, Miami 1
Baltimore 6, Washington 2
Chicago Cubs 6, N.Y. Mets 3
St. Louis 4, Milwaukee 1
Arizona 5, L.A. Dodgers 3, 10 innings
Thursday’s Games
Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 7:20 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Colorado (Márquez 8-10) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 3-7), 2:20 p.m.
Miami (Luzardo 3-7) at Washington (Espino 0-7), 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 5-10) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 11-4), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Suárez 9-5) at Atlanta (Fried 13-6), 7:20 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Montas 5-12) at Milwaukee (Houser 6-9), 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Dunn 1-3) at St. Louis (Flaherty 0-1), 8:15 p.m.
San Diego (Snell 6-9) at Arizona (Bumgarner 6-14), 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (May 1-2) at San Francisco (Webb 13-8), 10:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m., 1st game
Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Miami at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m., 2nd game
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.
