Sports News

Baseball Glance

The Associated Press
September 17, 2022 10:02 am
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 87 57 .604 _
Toronto 82 63 .566
Tampa Bay 80 64 .556 7
Baltimore 75 68 .524 11½
Boston 70 74 .486 17

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Cleveland 78 66 .542 _
Chicago 74 71 .510
Minnesota 72 72 .500 6
Kansas City 57 88 .393 21½
Detroit 55 89 .382 23

West Division

W L Pct GB
z-Houston 95 50 .655 _
Seattle 80 63 .559 14
Texas 63 81 .438 31½
Los Angeles 62 82 .431 32½
Oakland 52 93 .359 43

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 91 55 .623 _
Atlanta 89 55 .618 1
Philadelphia 80 64 .556 10
Miami 59 86 .407 31½
Washington 50 94 .347 40

Central Division

W L Pct GB
St. Louis 86 60 .589 _
Milwaukee 77 67 .535 8
Chicago 62 82 .431 23
Cincinnati 57 88 .393 28½
Pittsburgh 55 90 .379 30½

West Division

W L Pct GB
x-Los Angeles 99 44 .692 _
San Diego 79 66 .545 21
San Francisco 69 75 .479 30½
Arizona 68 76 .472 31½
Colorado 62 82 .431 37½

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Toronto 6, Baltimore 3

Boston 2, Kansas City 1

Cleveland 4, Minnesota 3

Texas 4, Tampa Bay 3

Detroit 3, Chicago White Sox 2, 10 innings

Houston 5, Oakland 0

Milwaukee 7, N.Y. Yankees 6

L.A. Angels 8, Seattle 7

Saturday’s Games

Cleveland 5, Minnesota 1, 1st game

Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Texas at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Detroit (Hutchison 2-8), 12:10 p.m.

Texas (Otto 6-8) at Tampa Bay (Springs 8-4), 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 2-12) at Boston (Pivetta 9-11), 1:35 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 7-5) at Toronto (Manoah 14-7), 1:37 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 11-8) at Cleveland (Morris 0-1), 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 11-7) at Milwaukee (Alexander 2-3), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Waldichuk 0-1) at Houston (Valdez 15-5), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 10-13) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 5-5), 4:07 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Minnesota at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Houston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Detroit at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 2, Colorado 1

N.Y. Mets 4, Pittsburgh 3

Washington 5, Miami 4

Atlanta 7, Philadelphia 2

St. Louis 6, Cincinnati 5

Milwaukee 7, N.Y. Yankees 6

San Diego 12, Arizona 3

L.A. Dodgers 5, San Francisco 0

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis 5, Cincinnati 1, 1st game

Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m., 2nd game

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Miami (Alcantara 12-8) at Washington (Sánchez 2-5), 1:35 p.m.

Philadelphia (Falter 5-3) at Atlanta (Strider 10-5), 1:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Oviedo 3-2) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 5-2), 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 11-7) at Milwaukee (Alexander 2-3), 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Cessa 3-3) at St. Louis (Montgomery 8-4), 2:15 p.m.

Colorado (Feltner 2-8) at Chicago Cubs (Assad 1-1), 2:20 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 14-7) at Arizona (Nelson 1-0), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 3-2) at San Francisco (Cobb 6-6), 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

