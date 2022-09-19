Baseball Glance

All Times EDT
All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|88
|58
|.603
|_
|Toronto
|83
|64
|.565
|5½
|Tampa Bay
|82
|64
|.562
|6
|Baltimore
|76
|69
|.524
|11½
|Boston
|71
|75
|.486
|17
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|79
|67
|.541
|_
|Chicago
|76
|71
|.517
|3½
|Minnesota
|73
|73
|.500
|6
|Kansas City
|58
|89
|.395
|21½
|Detroit
|55
|91
|.377
|24
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Houston
|96
|51
|.653
|_
|Seattle
|80
|65
|.552
|15
|Los Angeles
|64
|82
|.438
|31½
|Texas
|63
|83
|.432
|32½
|Oakland
|53
|94
|.361
|43
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|93
|55
|.628
|_
|Atlanta
|91
|55
|.623
|1
|Philadelphia
|80
|66
|.548
|12
|Miami
|60
|87
|.408
|32½
|Washington
|51
|95
|.349
|41
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|87
|61
|.588
|_
|Milwaukee
|78
|68
|.534
|8
|Chicago
|62
|84
|.425
|24
|Cincinnati
|58
|89
|.395
|28½
|Pittsburgh
|55
|92
|.374
|31½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Los Angeles
|101
|44
|.697
|_
|San Diego
|81
|66
|.551
|21
|San Francisco
|69
|77
|.473
|32½
|Arizona
|68
|78
|.466
|33½
|Colorado
|64
|82
|.438
|37½
x-clinched division
z-clinched playoff berth
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Chicago White Sox 11, Detroit 5
Tampa Bay 5, Texas 3
Minnesota 3, Cleveland 0
Baltimore 5, Toronto 4
Boston 13, Kansas City 3
Houston 11, Oakland 2
N.Y. Yankees 12, Milwaukee 8
L.A. Angels 5, Seattle 1
Monday’s Games
Minnesota at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Houston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Detroit at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Boston (Bello 1-6) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 4-6), 6:40 p.m.
Houston (Javier 9-9) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 12-5), 6:40 p.m.
Toronto (Stripling 8-4) at Philadelphia (Gibson 10-6), 6:45 p.m.
Detroit (Wentz 1-2) at Baltimore (Voth 5-2), 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 10-4), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Mayers 1-1) at Texas (Ragans 0-2), 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 2-6) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 14-7), 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Bundy 8-7) at Kansas City (Greinke 4-9), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Castillo 7-5) at Oakland (Sears 5-2), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Boston at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Houston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
Detroit at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Miami 3, Washington 1
Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 2
Cincinnati 3, St. Louis 0
N.Y. Mets 7, Pittsburgh 3
Colorado 4, Chicago Cubs 3
N.Y. Yankees 12, Milwaukee 8
San Diego 6, Arizona 1
L.A. Dodgers 4, San Francisco 3, 10 innings
Monday’s Games
Chicago Cubs at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Arizona (Davies 2-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Grove 0-0), 3:10 p.m., 1st game
Boston (Bello 1-6) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 4-6), 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Sampson 2-5) at Miami (López 9-10), 6:40 p.m.
Toronto (Stripling 8-4) at Philadelphia (Gibson 10-6), 6:45 p.m.
Pittsburgh (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 10-4), 7:05 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 6-18) at Atlanta (Morton 8-6), 7:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 15-6) at Milwaukee (TBD), 7:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Rodón 13-8) at Colorado (Freeland 9-9), 8:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 11-9) at San Diego (Clevinger 5-7), 9:40 p.m.
Arizona (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 15-3), 10:10 p.m., 2nd game
Wednesday’s Games
Washington at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Boston at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
St. Louis at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
