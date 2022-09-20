Baseball Glance

All Times EDT
|Toronto
|83
|64
|.565
|5½
|Tampa Bay
|82
|65
|.558
|6½
|Baltimore
|76
|70
|.521
|12
|Boston
|71
|75
|.486
|17
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|80
|67
|.544
|_
|Chicago
|76
|71
|.517
|4
|Minnesota
|73
|74
|.497
|7
|Kansas City
|58
|89
|.395
|22
|Detroit
|56
|91
|.381
|24
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Houston
|97
|51
|.655
|_
|Seattle
|81
|65
|.555
|15
|Los Angeles
|64
|83
|.435
|32½
|Texas
|63
|83
|.432
|33
|Oakland
|53
|94
|.361
|43½
___
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-New York
|94
|55
|.631
|_
|Atlanta
|92
|55
|.626
|1
|Philadelphia
|80
|66
|.548
|12½
|Miami
|61
|88
|.409
|33
|Washington
|51
|96
|.347
|42
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|87
|61
|.588
|_
|Milwaukee
|78
|69
|.531
|8½
|Chicago
|63
|85
|.426
|24
|Cincinnati
|58
|89
|.395
|28½
|Pittsburgh
|55
|92
|.374
|31½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Los Angeles
|103
|44
|.701
|_
|San Diego
|81
|66
|.551
|22
|San Francisco
|70
|77
|.476
|33
|Arizona
|68
|80
|.459
|35½
|Colorado
|64
|83
|.435
|39
x-clinched division
z-clinched playoff berth
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Cleveland 11, Minnesota 4
Seattle 9, L.A. Angels 1
Houston 4, Tampa Bay 0
Detroit 11, Baltimore 0
Tuesday’s Games
Boston at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Houston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
Detroit at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Boston (Seabold 0-2) at Cincinnati (Anderson 1-3), 6:40 p.m.
Houston (McCullers Jr. 3-1) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 10-9), 6:40 p.m.
Toronto (Gausman 12-10) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 11-7), 6:45 p.m.
Detroit (Manning 2-2) at Baltimore (Lyles 10-11), 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Contreras 5-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 5-3), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Davidson 2-6) at Texas (Dunning 3-8), 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland (McKenzie 10-11) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 7-5), 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Ober 1-2) at Kansas City (Lynch 4-11), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Ray 12-10) at Oakland (Kaprielian 3-9), 9:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Angels at Texas, 2:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Houston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:15 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Miami 10, Chicago Cubs 3
Atlanta 5, Washington 2
N.Y. Mets 7, Milwaukee 2
San Francisco 10, Colorado 7, 10 innings
L.A. Dodgers 5, Arizona 2
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers 6, Arizona 5, 1st game
Chicago Cubs 2, Miami 1
Boston at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
St. Louis at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m., 2nd game
Wednesday’s Games
Washington (Gray 7-9) at Atlanta (Elder 1-3), 12:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Walker 12-4) at Milwaukee (Houser 6-9), 2:10 p.m.
Boston (Seabold 0-2) at Cincinnati (Anderson 1-3), 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Stroman 4-7) at Miami (Luzardo 3-7), 6:40 p.m.
Toronto (Gausman 12-10) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 11-7), 6:45 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Contreras 5-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 5-3), 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 13-9) at Colorado (Márquez 8-11), 8:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 11-12) at San Diego (Snell 7-9), 9:40 p.m.
Arizona (Bumgarner 6-15) at L.A. Dodgers (May 2-2), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
San Francisco at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
St. Louis at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
