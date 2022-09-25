Trending:
Sports News

Baseball Glance

The Associated Press
September 25, 2022 10:02 am
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W
L
Pct
GB

z-New York
93
58
.616
_

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
z-New York 93 58 .616 _
Toronto 86 67 .562 8
Tampa Bay 84 69 .549 10
Baltimore 79 73 .520 14½
Boston 72 79 .477 21

Central Division

W L Pct GB
x-Cleveland 86 67 .562 _
Chicago 76 77 .497 10
Minnesota 74 79 .484 12
Kansas City 63 90 .412 23
Detroit 60 92 .395 25½

West Division

W L Pct GB
x-Houston 101 53 .656 _
Seattle 83 69 .546 17
Los Angeles 67 86 .438 33½
Texas 65 87 .428 35
Oakland 56 97 .366 44½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
z-New York 97 57 .630 _
z-Atlanta 95 58 .621
Philadelphia 83 69 .546 13
Miami 63 90 .412 33½
Washington 53 99 .349 43

Central Division

W L Pct GB
St. Louis 89 65 .578 _
Milwaukee 82 71 .536
Chicago 67 86 .438 21½
Cincinnati 60 93 .392 28½
Pittsburgh 56 97 .366 32½

West Division

W L Pct GB
x-Los Angeles 106 47 .693 _
San Diego 85 68 .556 21
San Francisco 75 78 .490 31
Arizona 71 83 .461 35½
Colorado 65 88 .425 41

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 7, Boston 5

Oakland 10, N.Y. Mets 4

Toronto 3, Tampa Bay 1

Cleveland 4, Texas 2

Minnesota 8, L.A. Angels 4

Detroit 7, Chicago White Sox 2

Seattle 6, Kansas City 5

Houston 11, Baltimore 10

Sunday’s Games

Toronto 7, Tampa Bay 1

Houston 6, Baltimore 3, 11 innings

Detroit 4, Chicago White Sox 1

Cleveland 10, Texas 4

Kansas City 13, Seattle 12

L.A. Angels 10, Minnesota 3

N.Y. Mets 13, Oakland 4

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 6-3) at Toronto (Gausman 12-10), 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Lyles 11-11) at Boston (Seabold 0-3), 7:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Arizona at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Oakland 10, N.Y. Mets 4

Atlanta 6, Philadelphia 3

Miami 4, Washington 1

Pittsburgh 6, Chicago Cubs 0

Milwaukee 10, Cincinnati 2

Arizona 5, San Francisco 2

San Diego 9, Colorado 3

L.A. Dodgers 6, St. Louis 2

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati 2, Milwaukee 1

Chicago Cubs 8, Pittsburgh 3

Washington 6, Miami 1

Atlanta 8, Philadelphia 7, 11 innings

San Diego 13, Colorado 6

L.A. Dodgers 4, St. Louis 1

San Francisco 3, Arizona 2

N.Y. Mets 13, Oakland 4

Monday’s Games

Cincinnati (Anderson 2-3) at Pittsburgh (Contreras 5-5), 6:35 p.m.

Atlanta (TBD) at Washington (Abbott 0-3), 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Arizona at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

