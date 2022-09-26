Baseball Glance

All Times EDT
East Division
W
L
Pct
GB
z-New York
94
58
.618
_
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-New York
|94
|58
|.618
|_
|Toronto
|86
|67
|.562
|8½
|Tampa Bay
|84
|69
|.549
|10½
|Baltimore
|79
|73
|.520
|15
|Boston
|72
|80
|.474
|22
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Cleveland
|86
|67
|.562
|_
|Chicago
|76
|77
|.497
|10
|Minnesota
|74
|79
|.484
|12
|Kansas City
|63
|90
|.412
|23
|Detroit
|60
|92
|.395
|25½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Houston
|101
|53
|.656
|_
|Seattle
|83
|69
|.546
|17
|Los Angeles
|67
|86
|.438
|33½
|Texas
|65
|87
|.428
|35
|Oakland
|56
|97
|.366
|44½
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-New York
|97
|57
|.630
|_
|z-Atlanta
|96
|58
|.623
|1
|Philadelphia
|83
|69
|.546
|13
|Miami
|63
|90
|.412
|33½
|Washington
|53
|100
|.346
|43½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|89
|65
|.578
|_
|Milwaukee
|82
|71
|.536
|6½
|Chicago
|67
|86
|.438
|21½
|Cincinnati
|60
|93
|.392
|28½
|Pittsburgh
|56
|97
|.366
|32½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Los Angeles
|106
|47
|.693
|_
|San Diego
|85
|68
|.556
|21
|San Francisco
|75
|78
|.490
|31
|Arizona
|71
|83
|.461
|35½
|Colorado
|65
|88
|.425
|41
x-clinched division
z-clinched playoff berth
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Toronto 7, Tampa Bay 1
Houston 6, Baltimore 3, 11 innings
Detroit 4, Chicago White Sox 1
Cleveland 10, Texas 4
Kansas City 13, Seattle 12
L.A. Angels 10, Minnesota 3
N.Y. Mets 13, Oakland 4
N.Y. Yankees 2, Boston 0, 6 innings
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Tampa Bay (Kluber 10-9) at Cleveland (McKenzie 11-11), 6:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Greinke 4-9) at Detroit (Wentz 2-2), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 13-5) at Toronto (Berríos 11-6), 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Bradish 4-7) at Boston (Wacha 11-1), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Lynn 7-6) at Minnesota (Ober 1-3), 7:40 p.m.
Arizona (Davies 2-4) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 4-1), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland (Kaprielian 4-9) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 6-9), 9:38 p.m.
Texas (TBD) at Seattle (Ray 12-10), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Arizona at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Cincinnati 2, Milwaukee 1
Chicago Cubs 8, Pittsburgh 3
Washington 6, Miami 1
Atlanta 8, Philadelphia 7, 11 innings
San Diego 13, Colorado 6
L.A. Dodgers 4, St. Louis 1
San Francisco 3, Arizona 2
N.Y. Mets 13, Oakland 4
Monday’s Games
Atlanta 8, Washington 0
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Cincinnati (Greene 4-13) at Pittsburgh (Keller 5-12), 6:35 p.m.
Atlanta (TBD) at Washington (Espino 0-7), 7:05 p.m.
Miami (López 9-10) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 15-6), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 11-7) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 4-7), 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 11-13) at Milwaukee (Houser 6-9), 7:40 p.m.
Arizona (Davies 2-4) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 4-1), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 15-4) at San Diego (Snell 8-9), 9:40 p.m.
Colorado (Márquez 8-12) at San Francisco (Webb 14-9), 9:45 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Arizona at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
