Sports News

Baseball Glance

The Associated Press
September 29, 2022 10:02 am
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W
L
Pct
GB

x-New York
96
59
.619
_

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
x-New York 96 59 .619 _
Toronto 87 69 .558
Tampa Bay 85 70 .548 11
Baltimore 80 75 .516 16
Boston 74 81 .477 22

Central Division

W L Pct GB
x-Cleveland 87 68 .561 _
Chicago 77 79 .494 10½
Minnesota 76 80 .487 11½
Detroit 63 92 .406 24
Kansas City 63 93 .404 24½

West Division

W L Pct GB
x-Houston 102 54 .654 _
Seattle 84 70 .545 17
Los Angeles 69 86 .445 32½
Texas 66 88 .429 35
Oakland 56 99 .361 45½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
z-New York 98 58 .628 _
z-Atlanta 97 59 .622 1
Philadelphia 83 71 .539 14
Miami 64 91 .413 33½
Washington 54 101 .348 43½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
x-St. Louis 90 66 .577 _
Milwaukee 83 72 .535
Chicago 69 86 .445 20½
Cincinnati 60 96 .385 30
Pittsburgh 59 97 .378 31

West Division

W L Pct GB
x-Los Angeles 107 48 .690 _
San Diego 86 69 .555 21
San Francisco 77 78 .497 30
Arizona 72 84 .462 35½
Colorado 65 90 .419 42

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 1, 10 innings

Detroit 2, Kansas City 1

Boston 3, Baltimore 1

N.Y. Yankees 8, Toronto 3

Minnesota 8, Chicago White Sox 4

Arizona 5, Houston 2, 10 innings

Seattle 3, Texas 1

L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 1

Thursday’s Games

Detroit 10, Kansas City 3

Chicago White Sox 4, Minnesota 3

Baltimore at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Baltimore (Lyles 11-11) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 2-3), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 10-11) at Toronto (Manoah 15-7), 7:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 10-4) at Cleveland (Plesac 3-11), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 12-8) at Detroit (Hutchison 3-9), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 10-7) at Houston (Valdez 16-5), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Otto 6-9) at L.A. Angels (Davidson 2-7), 9:38 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Martin 2-5) at San Diego (TBD), 9:40 p.m.

Oakland (Waldichuk 1-2) at Seattle (Gilbert 13-6), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 4, Cincinnati 3, 10 innings

Washington 3, Atlanta 2, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 4, 10 innings

Chicago Cubs 4, Philadelphia 2

Milwaukee 5, St. Louis 1

Arizona 5, Houston 2, 10 innings

San Francisco 6, Colorado 3

L.A. Dodgers 1, San Diego 0, 10 innings

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia (Falter 5-4) at Washington (Fedde 6-11), 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Cincinnati (Ashcraft 5-4) at Chicago Cubs (Sampson 3-5), 2:20 p.m.

Philadelphia (Syndergaard 9-10) at Washington (TBD), 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 5-3) at Atlanta (Fried 13-7), 7:20 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 14-8) at Milwaukee (Burnes 11-8), 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Oviedo 4-2) at St. Louis (Flaherty 1-1), 8:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Martin 2-5) at San Diego (TBD), 9:40 p.m.

Colorado (Kuhl 6-10) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 10-3), 10:10 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 13-7) at San Francisco (Cobb 6-7), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Philadelphia at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

