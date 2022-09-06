On Air: All About Data
Berrettini-Ruud on court; Coco Gauff later | US Open updates

The Associated Press
September 6, 2022 1:08 pm
The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):

1 p.m.

Matteo Berrettini and Casper Ruud are in action in the first men’s quarterfinal at Flushing Meadows.

Matteo Berrettini and Casper Ruud are in action in the first men’s quarterfinal at Flushing Meadows.

Both men have been the runner-up at another Grand Slam tournament: No. 5 seed Ruud at the French Open this year, and No. 13 seed Berrettini at Wimbledon last year.

It is raining, so they are playing under a closed roof at Arthur Ashe Stadium. With showers in the forecast all day, the U.S. Open called off all junior matches that were scheduled for Tuesday.

The Berrettini-Ruud winner will face Nick Kyrgios or Karen Khachanov in the semifinals. Kyrgios vs. Khachanov will be the last singles match on Tuesday, following 18-year-old American Coco Gauff against Caroline Garcia in the night session.

The other women’s quarterfinal Tuesday is No. 5 Ons Jabeur against Ajla Tomljanovic, the player who eliminated Serena Williams in the third round.

More AP coverage of U.S. Open tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/us-open-tennis-championships and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

