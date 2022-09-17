Bills potentially thin at defensive tackle against Titans

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills starting defensive tackle Ed Oliver was ruled out and his backup, Tim Settle, listed as doubtful on Saturday, leaving Buffalo potentially thin in the middle against running back Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans on Monday night. Oliver has been sidelined since hurting his ankle in a season-opening 31-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 8. Settle practiced on a limited basis after missing Buffalo’s previous two... READ MORE

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills starting defensive tackle Ed Oliver was ruled out and his backup, Tim Settle, listed as doubtful on Saturday, leaving Buffalo potentially thin in the middle against running back Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans on Monday night.

Oliver has been sidelined since hurting his ankle in a season-opening 31-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 8. Settle practiced on a limited basis after missing Buffalo’s previous two practices with a calf injury.

Buffalo only has four defensive tackles on its active roster and could be forced to promote Brandin Bryant and C.J. Brewer from its practice squad. The Bills retooled defensive front limited the Rams to 52 yards rushing.

Last season, Henry had 143 yards rushing and scored three times in a 34-31 win over Buffalo. Overall, he’s combined for 334 yards rushing and six TDs in four career games against the Bills.

No. 2 receiver Gabe Davis was added to the injury report with an ankle injury and listed as questionable.

On the bright side for Buffalo, starting cornerback Dane Jackson practiced after missing the past two sessions with a knee injury sustained in practice Tuesday. Jackson, who is starting in place of Tre’Davious White (knee), is listed as questionable.

