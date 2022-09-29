On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Blue Jays clinch playoff berth with Orioles’ loss to Red Sox

The Associated Press
September 29, 2022 5:01 pm
TORONTO (AP) — The Blue Jays clinched a postseason berth Thursday without taking the field.

Toronto was assured of an AL wild card berth when the Boston Red Sox beat the Baltimore Orioles 5-3.

If Toronto holds its current position as the first of the AL’s three wild cards, the Blue Jays would open a best-of-three wild-card series at Rogers Centre next week.

Toronto became the fourth AL team to clinch a playoff berth,...

TORONTO (AP) — The Blue Jays clinched a postseason berth Thursday without taking the field.

Toronto was assured of an AL wild card berth when the Boston Red Sox beat the Baltimore Orioles 5-3.

If Toronto holds its current position as the first of the AL’s three wild cards, the Blue Jays would open a best-of-three wild-card series at Rogers Centre next week.

Toronto became the fourth AL team to clinch a playoff berth, joining division champions Houston, the New York Yankees and Cleveland. The Astros and Yankees have first-round byes.

The Blue Jays last went to the playoffs in 2020, when they were knocked out with two straight losses to Tampa Bay.

