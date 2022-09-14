Trending:
Blue Jays play the Rays with 2-1 series lead

The Associated Press
September 14, 2022 2:41 am
2 min read
      

Tampa Bay Rays (79-62, third in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (80-62, second in the AL East)

Toronto; Wednesday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Drew Rasmussen (10-4, 2.57 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 113 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Ross Stripling (7-4, 3.03 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 98 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -120, Rays +100; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays face the Tampa Bay Rays, leading the series 2-1.

Toronto has an 80-62 record overall and a 40-30 record at home. The Blue Jays have gone 38-12 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Tampa Bay is 79-62 overall and 32-38 on the road. The Rays have gone 52-25 in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams meet Wednesday for the 14th time this season. The Rays are up 7-6 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. ranks second on the Blue Jays with 60 extra base hits (33 doubles and 27 home runs). Bo Bichette is 21-for-44 with five doubles, a triple, six home runs and 16 RBI over the last 10 games.

Yandy Diaz has 32 doubles and eight home runs for the Rays. Randy Arozarena is 11-for-40 with five doubles, a home run and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 7-3, .285 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Rays: 5-5, .246 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

        Read more: Sports News

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tayler Saucedo: 60-Day IL (hip), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono)

Rays: Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (back), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane McClanahan: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Thompson: 15-Day IL (tricep), Roman Quinn: 10-Day IL (knee), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Kiermaier: 60-Day IL (hip), Mike Zunino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Top Stories