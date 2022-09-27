Trending:
Boston 13, Baltimore 9

The Associated Press
September 27, 2022 12:28 am
< a min read
      

Baltimore

Boston

ab
r
h
bi

Baltimore Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 41 9 15 9 Totals 34 13 11 12
Mullins cf 5 1 1 1 Pham lf 3 2 1 3
Rutschman c 5 1 1 1 Devers 3b 4 0 2 2
Santander lf 5 3 3 3 Bogaerts ss 4 0 0 1
Mountcastle 1b 5 0 2 1 Verdugo rf 3 1 1 1
Henderson ss-3b 4 0 0 0 Martinez dh 4 1 2 0
Urías 3b 3 1 3 1 Casas 1b 4 3 3 2
Mateo pr-ss 2 1 1 0 Refsnyder cf 4 2 1 1
Odor 2b 3 1 2 1 Hernández 2b 5 2 1 0
Hays rf 5 1 1 1 Wong c 3 2 0 2
Stowers dh 2 0 0 0
Aguilar ph-dh 2 0 1 0
Baltimore 102 500 100 9
Boston 026 500 00x 13

E_Henderson (1), Odor 2 (16). DP_Baltimore 3, Boston 1. LOB_Baltimore 8, Boston 9. 2B_Santander (24), Mateo (24), Verdugo (38). 3B_Mountcastle (1), Urías (1), Hays (2). HR_Rutschman (13), Santander 2 (33), Urías (16), Casas (5). SB_Mullins (32), Mateo (34). SF_Verdugo (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Bradish 2 1-3 4 7 7 4 3
Krehbiel L,5-5 2-3 2 2 2 2 0
Reed 0 2 4 2 0 0
Hall 2 2 0 0 0 3
Baker 1 0 0 0 1 0
Pérez 1 1 0 0 1 1
Tate 1 0 0 0 0 0
Boston
Wacha 3 1-3 8 6 6 0 3
Strahm W,4-4 1 2-3 3 2 2 0 0
Kelly 1 0 0 0 0 0
Schreiber 1 2 1 1 0 3
Brasier 1 1 0 0 0 1
Barnes 1 1 0 0 2 1

Reed pitched to 4 batters in the 4th.

HBP_Bradish (Refsnyder), Reed (Pham), Strahm (Odor), Tate (Wong). WP_Bradish, Wacha.

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, John Libka.

T_3:57. A_30,765 (37,755).

Top Stories