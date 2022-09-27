Boston 13, Baltimore 9

Baltimore
Boston
ab
r
h
bi
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|41
|9
|15
|9
|
|Totals
|34
|13
|11
|12
|
|Mullins cf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Pham lf
|3
|2
|1
|3
|
|Rutschman c
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|
|Santander lf
|5
|3
|3
|3
|
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|0
|1
|
|Mountcastle 1b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|
|Verdugo rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Henderson ss-3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Martinez dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Urías 3b
|3
|1
|3
|1
|
|Casas 1b
|4
|3
|3
|2
|
|Mateo pr-ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Refsnyder cf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|
|Odor 2b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Hernández 2b
|5
|2
|1
|0
|
|Hays rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Wong c
|3
|2
|0
|2
|
|Stowers dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Aguilar ph-dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Baltimore
|102
|500
|100
|—
|9
|Boston
|026
|500
|00x
|—
|13
E_Henderson (1), Odor 2 (16). DP_Baltimore 3, Boston 1. LOB_Baltimore 8, Boston 9. 2B_Santander (24), Mateo (24), Verdugo (38). 3B_Mountcastle (1), Urías (1), Hays (2). HR_Rutschman (13), Santander 2 (33), Urías (16), Casas (5). SB_Mullins (32), Mateo (34). SF_Verdugo (6).
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bradish
|2
|1-3
|4
|7
|7
|4
|3
|Krehbiel L,5-5
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Reed
|0
|
|2
|4
|2
|0
|0
|Hall
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Baker
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Pérez
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Tate
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wacha
|3
|1-3
|8
|6
|6
|0
|3
|Strahm W,4-4
|1
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Kelly
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Schreiber
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Brasier
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Barnes
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
Reed pitched to 4 batters in the 4th.
HBP_Bradish (Refsnyder), Reed (Pham), Strahm (Odor), Tate (Wong). WP_Bradish, Wacha.
Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, John Libka.
T_3:57. A_30,765 (37,755).
