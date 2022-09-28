Trending:
Boston 3, Baltimore 1

The Associated Press
September 28, 2022 10:03 pm
Baltimore

Boston

ab
r
h
bi

Baltimore Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 1 7 1 Totals 29 3 7 3
McKenna cf 2 0 2 0 Pham lf 4 0 1 0
Stowers ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Devers 3b 3 1 1 0
Mountcastle dh 4 0 0 0 Bogaerts ss 3 0 0 0
Santander lf-rf 4 0 0 0 Verdugo rf 4 1 2 2
Aguilar 1b 4 0 1 0 Martinez dh 4 0 1 0
Hays rf-cf 4 0 1 0 Casas 1b 2 0 1 0
Nevin 3b 2 0 1 0 Hernández 2b-cf 3 0 0 0
Henderson ph-3b 1 0 0 0 McGuire c 3 0 0 0
Mateo ss 3 0 0 0 Almonte cf 3 1 1 1
Rutschman ph 1 0 0 0 Arroyo 2b 0 0 0 0
Vavra 2b 3 0 1 0
Chirinos c 3 1 1 1
Baltimore 000 000 010 1
Boston 101 001 00x 3

DP_Baltimore 1, Boston 1. LOB_Baltimore 6, Boston 6. 2B_McKenna (10), Devers (41), Pham (12), Martinez (42). HR_Chirinos (4), Almonte (1), Verdugo (11).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Kremer L,8-6 5 6 3 3 4 2
Akin 3 1 0 0 0 2
Boston
Hill W,8-7 6 5 0 0 1 9
Brasier H,11 1 0 0 0 0 1
Ort H,1 1 1 1 1 0 1
Barnes S,6-8 1 1 0 0 1 1

Kremer pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, John Libka; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_2:39. A_33,073 (37,755).

