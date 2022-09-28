Boston 3, Baltimore 1

Baltimore
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|1
|7
|1
|2
|12
|
|McKenna cf
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.247
|b-Stowers ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Mountcastle dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.250
|Santander lf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.248
|Aguilar 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.205
|Hays rf-cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Nevin 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|a-Henderson ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.266
|Mateo ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.220
|c-Rutschman ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Vavra 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Chirinos c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.180
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|3
|7
|3
|4
|4
|
|Pham lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.255
|Devers 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.294
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.309
|Verdugo rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.284
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Casas 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.190
|Hernández 2b-cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.223
|McGuire c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.341
|Almonte cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.350
|Arroyo 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|010_1
|7
|0
|Boston
|101
|001
|00x_3
|7
|0
a-grounded out for Nevin in the 7th. b-grounded out for McKenna in the 8th. c-struck out for Mateo in the 9th.
LOB_Baltimore 6, Boston 6. 2B_McKenna (10), Devers (41), Pham (12), Martinez (42). HR_Chirinos (4), off Ort; Almonte (1), off Kremer; Verdugo (11), off Kremer. RBIs_Chirinos (22), Verdugo 2 (74), Almonte (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 2 (Mateo, Mountcastle); Boston 2 (Bogaerts, Almonte). RISP_Baltimore 0 for 2; Boston 2 for 7.
GIDP_Hays, Martinez.
DP_Baltimore 1 (Mateo, Vavra, Aguilar); Boston 1 (Bogaerts, Casas).
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kremer, L, 8-6
|5
|
|6
|3
|3
|4
|2
|95
|3.17
|Akin
|3
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|37
|3.28
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hill, W, 8-7
|6
|
|5
|0
|0
|1
|9
|100
|4.41
|Brasier, H, 11
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|5.82
|Ort, H, 1
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|11
|6.49
|Barnes, S, 6-8
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|4.54
Inherited runners-scored_Akin 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, John Libka; Third, Gabe Morales.
T_2:39. A_33,073 (37,755).
