Sports News

Boston 3, Baltimore 1

The Associated Press
September 28, 2022 10:03 pm
Baltimore
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
32
1
7
1
2
12

McKenna cf
2
0
2
0
1
0
.247

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 1 7 1 2 12
McKenna cf 2 0 2 0 1 0 .247
b-Stowers ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .257
Mountcastle dh 4 0 0 0 0 4 .250
Santander lf-rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .248
Aguilar 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .205
Hays rf-cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .252
Nevin 3b 2 0 1 0 0 0 .200
a-Henderson ph-3b 1 0 0 0 1 0 .266
Mateo ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .220
c-Rutschman ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .254
Vavra 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .274
Chirinos c 3 1 1 1 0 1 .180
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 3 7 3 4 4
Pham lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .255
Devers 3b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .294
Bogaerts ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .309
Verdugo rf 4 1 2 2 0 0 .284
Martinez dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .271
Casas 1b 2 0 1 0 2 1 .190
Hernández 2b-cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .223
McGuire c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .341
Almonte cf 3 1 1 1 0 0 .350
Arroyo 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .281
Baltimore 000 000 010_1 7 0
Boston 101 001 00x_3 7 0

a-grounded out for Nevin in the 7th. b-grounded out for McKenna in the 8th. c-struck out for Mateo in the 9th.

LOB_Baltimore 6, Boston 6. 2B_McKenna (10), Devers (41), Pham (12), Martinez (42). HR_Chirinos (4), off Ort; Almonte (1), off Kremer; Verdugo (11), off Kremer. RBIs_Chirinos (22), Verdugo 2 (74), Almonte (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 2 (Mateo, Mountcastle); Boston 2 (Bogaerts, Almonte). RISP_Baltimore 0 for 2; Boston 2 for 7.

GIDP_Hays, Martinez.

DP_Baltimore 1 (Mateo, Vavra, Aguilar); Boston 1 (Bogaerts, Casas).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kremer, L, 8-6 5 6 3 3 4 2 95 3.17
Akin 3 1 0 0 0 2 37 3.28
Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hill, W, 8-7 6 5 0 0 1 9 100 4.41
Brasier, H, 11 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 5.82
Ort, H, 1 1 1 1 1 0 1 11 6.49
Barnes, S, 6-8 1 1 0 0 1 1 19 4.54

Inherited runners-scored_Akin 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, John Libka; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_2:39. A_33,073 (37,755).

Top Stories