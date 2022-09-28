Boston 3, Baltimore 1

Baltimore

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 1 7 1 2 12 McKenna cf 2 0 2 0 1 0 .247 b-Stowers ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .257 Mountcastle dh 4 0 0 0 0 4 .250 Santander lf-rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .248 Aguilar 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .205 Hays rf-cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .252 Nevin 3b 2 0 1 0 0 0 .200 a-Henderson ph-3b 1 0 0 0 1 0 .266 Mateo ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .220 c-Rutschman ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .254 Vavra 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .274 Chirinos c 3 1 1 1 0 1 .180

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 3 7 3 4 4 Pham lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .255 Devers 3b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .294 Bogaerts ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .309 Verdugo rf 4 1 2 2 0 0 .284 Martinez dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .271 Casas 1b 2 0 1 0 2 1 .190 Hernández 2b-cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .223 McGuire c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .341 Almonte cf 3 1 1 1 0 0 .350 Arroyo 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .281

Baltimore 000 000 010_1 7 0 Boston 101 001 00x_3 7 0

a-grounded out for Nevin in the 7th. b-grounded out for McKenna in the 8th. c-struck out for Mateo in the 9th.

LOB_Baltimore 6, Boston 6. 2B_McKenna (10), Devers (41), Pham (12), Martinez (42). HR_Chirinos (4), off Ort; Almonte (1), off Kremer; Verdugo (11), off Kremer. RBIs_Chirinos (22), Verdugo 2 (74), Almonte (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 2 (Mateo, Mountcastle); Boston 2 (Bogaerts, Almonte). RISP_Baltimore 0 for 2; Boston 2 for 7.

GIDP_Hays, Martinez.

DP_Baltimore 1 (Mateo, Vavra, Aguilar); Boston 1 (Bogaerts, Casas).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kremer, L, 8-6 5 6 3 3 4 2 95 3.17 Akin 3 1 0 0 0 2 37 3.28

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hill, W, 8-7 6 5 0 0 1 9 100 4.41 Brasier, H, 11 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 5.82 Ort, H, 1 1 1 1 1 0 1 11 6.49 Barnes, S, 6-8 1 1 0 0 1 1 19 4.54

Inherited runners-scored_Akin 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, John Libka; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_2:39. A_33,073 (37,755).

