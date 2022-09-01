Boston 9, Texas 8

Texas
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|39
|8
|13
|8
|7
|5
|
|Semien 2b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.242
|Seager ss
|6
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.256
|Lowe 1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|.303
|García rf
|5
|2
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.255
|Heim c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.238
|Taveras cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.290
|Mathias dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.429
|Culberson 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|a-Calhoun ph
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.208
|Duran 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Thompson lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.276
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|9
|13
|9
|7
|11
|
|Pham lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.282
|Verdugo rf
|4
|3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|.287
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.310
|Devers 3b
|5
|2
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.288
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.271
|Arroyo 2b-1b
|4
|0
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.289
|Cordero 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.225
|c-K.Hernández ph-2b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.219
|Refsnyder cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.310
|Plawecki c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|b-McGuire ph-c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.370
|Texas
|001
|030
|220_8
|13
|0
|Boston
|000
|201
|024_9
|13
|0
One out when winning run scored.
a-sacrificed for Culberson in the 7th. b-grounded out for Plawecki in the 7th. c-struck out for Cordero in the 8th.
LOB_Texas 12, Boston 10. 2B_Seager (18), Arroyo (13), Devers 2 (35). HR_García (22), off Bazardo; Verdugo (8), off Otto. RBIs_Seager 2 (71), García 3 (83), Mathias (9), Calhoun (46), Semien (65), Arroyo 3 (25), Verdugo (62), Devers 3 (69), K.Hernández (35), Refsnyder (15). SB_Taveras (9), Thompson (9). SF_Calhoun.
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 7 (Taveras 2, Lowe, Culberson 2, Seager 2); Boston 4 (Cordero, McGuire 2, Pham). RISP_Texas 5 for 16; Boston 7 for 15.
Runners moved up_Mathias, Martinez, McGuire. GIDP_McGuire.
DP_Texas 1 (Seager, Lowe).
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Otto
|5
|
|4
|3
|3
|1
|8
|88
|4.82
|Tinoco, H, 1
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|28
|3.52
|Moore
|
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|26
|2.24
|Leclerc, H, 4
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|17
|3.19
|J.Hernández, L, 1-1, BS, 4-5
|
|1-3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|1
|26
|3.86
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hill
|4
|
|5
|4
|4
|4
|2
|93
|4.52
|Schreiber
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|22
|2.18
|Ort
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|7.50
|Kelly
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|29
|6.00
|Bazardo
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|17
|18.00
|Familia, W, 1-0
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|3.52
Inherited runners-scored_Leclerc 2-0, Schreiber 2-2. IBB_off J.Hernández (Arroyo). WP_Moore.
Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Nick Mahrley.
T_3:41. A_31,340 (37,755).
