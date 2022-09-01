Boston 9, Texas 8

Texas

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 39 8 13 8 7 5 Semien 2b 5 1 3 1 1 0 .242 Seager ss 6 1 2 2 0 1 .256 Lowe 1b 3 1 2 0 2 1 .303 García rf 5 2 1 3 0 2 .255 Heim c 4 1 1 0 1 0 .238 Taveras cf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .290 Mathias dh 4 0 1 1 1 0 .429 Culberson 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .257 a-Calhoun ph 0 0 0 1 0 0 .208 Duran 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .242 Thompson lf 4 1 2 0 1 0 .276

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 9 13 9 7 11 Pham lf 4 1 0 0 1 3 .282 Verdugo rf 4 3 3 1 1 1 .287 Bogaerts ss 4 3 2 0 1 0 .310 Devers 3b 5 2 2 3 0 2 .288 Martinez dh 4 0 1 0 1 2 .271 Arroyo 2b-1b 4 0 2 3 1 0 .289 Cordero 1b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .225 c-K.Hernández ph-2b 2 0 1 1 0 1 .219 Refsnyder cf 4 0 2 1 1 0 .310 Plawecki c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .216 b-McGuire ph-c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .370

Texas 001 030 220_8 13 0 Boston 000 201 024_9 13 0

One out when winning run scored.

a-sacrificed for Culberson in the 7th. b-grounded out for Plawecki in the 7th. c-struck out for Cordero in the 8th.

LOB_Texas 12, Boston 10. 2B_Seager (18), Arroyo (13), Devers 2 (35). HR_García (22), off Bazardo; Verdugo (8), off Otto. RBIs_Seager 2 (71), García 3 (83), Mathias (9), Calhoun (46), Semien (65), Arroyo 3 (25), Verdugo (62), Devers 3 (69), K.Hernández (35), Refsnyder (15). SB_Taveras (9), Thompson (9). SF_Calhoun.

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 7 (Taveras 2, Lowe, Culberson 2, Seager 2); Boston 4 (Cordero, McGuire 2, Pham). RISP_Texas 5 for 16; Boston 7 for 15.

Runners moved up_Mathias, Martinez, McGuire. GIDP_McGuire.

DP_Texas 1 (Seager, Lowe).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Otto 5 4 3 3 1 8 88 4.82 Tinoco, H, 1 2 2 0 0 1 0 28 3.52 Moore 1-3 3 2 2 1 0 26 2.24 Leclerc, H, 4 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 17 3.19 J.Hernández, L, 1-1, BS, 4-5 1-3 4 4 4 3 1 26 3.86

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hill 4 5 4 4 4 2 93 4.52 Schreiber 1 1 0 0 1 0 22 2.18 Ort 1 1 0 0 0 2 14 7.50 Kelly 1 3 2 2 2 1 29 6.00 Bazardo 1 2 2 2 0 0 17 18.00 Familia, W, 1-0 1 1 0 0 0 0 9 3.52

Inherited runners-scored_Leclerc 2-0, Schreiber 2-2. IBB_off J.Hernández (Arroyo). WP_Moore.

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T_3:41. A_31,340 (37,755).

