Boston 9, Texas 8

The Associated Press
September 1, 2022 11:06 pm
1 min read
      

Texas
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
39
8
13
8
7
5

Semien 2b
5
1
3
1
1
0
.242

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 9 13 9 7 11
Pham lf 4 1 0 0 1 3 .282
Verdugo rf 4 3 3 1 1 1 .287
Bogaerts ss 4 3 2 0 1 0 .310
Devers 3b 5 2 2 3 0 2 .288
Martinez dh 4 0 1 0 1 2 .271
Arroyo 2b-1b 4 0 2 3 1 0 .289
Cordero 1b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .225
c-K.Hernández ph-2b 2 0 1 1 0 1 .219
Refsnyder cf 4 0 2 1 1 0 .310
Plawecki c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .216
b-McGuire ph-c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .370
Texas 001 030 220_8 13 0
Boston 000 201 024_9 13 0

One out when winning run scored.

a-sacrificed for Culberson in the 7th. b-grounded out for Plawecki in the 7th. c-struck out for Cordero in the 8th.

LOB_Texas 12, Boston 10. 2B_Seager (18), Arroyo (13), Devers 2 (35). HR_García (22), off Bazardo; Verdugo (8), off Otto. RBIs_Seager 2 (71), García 3 (83), Mathias (9), Calhoun (46), Semien (65), Arroyo 3 (25), Verdugo (62), Devers 3 (69), K.Hernández (35), Refsnyder (15). SB_Taveras (9), Thompson (9). SF_Calhoun.

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 7 (Taveras 2, Lowe, Culberson 2, Seager 2); Boston 4 (Cordero, McGuire 2, Pham). RISP_Texas 5 for 16; Boston 7 for 15.

Runners moved up_Mathias, Martinez, McGuire. GIDP_McGuire.

DP_Texas 1 (Seager, Lowe).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Otto 5 4 3 3 1 8 88 4.82
Tinoco, H, 1 2 2 0 0 1 0 28 3.52
Moore 1-3 3 2 2 1 0 26 2.24
Leclerc, H, 4 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 17 3.19
J.Hernández, L, 1-1, BS, 4-5 1-3 4 4 4 3 1 26 3.86
Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hill 4 5 4 4 4 2 93 4.52
Schreiber 1 1 0 0 1 0 22 2.18
Ort 1 1 0 0 0 2 14 7.50
Kelly 1 3 2 2 2 1 29 6.00
Bazardo 1 2 2 2 0 0 17 18.00
Familia, W, 1-0 1 1 0 0 0 0 9 3.52

Inherited runners-scored_Leclerc 2-0, Schreiber 2-2. IBB_off J.Hernández (Arroyo). WP_Moore.

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T_3:41. A_31,340 (37,755).

