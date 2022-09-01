Boston 9, Texas 8

Texas Boston ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 39 8 13 8 Totals 37 9 13 9 Semien 2b 5 1 3 1 Pham lf 4 1 0 0 Seager ss 6 1 2 2 Verdugo rf 4 3 3 1 Lowe 1b 3 1 2 0 Bogaerts ss 4 3 2 0 García rf 5 2 1 3 Devers 3b 5 2 2 3 Heim c 4 1 1 0 Martinez dh 4 0 1 0 Taveras cf 4 1 1 0 Arroyo 2b-1b 4 0 2 3 Mathias dh 4 0 1 1 Cordero 1b 2 0 0 0 Culberson 3b 3 0 0 0 K.Hrnández ph-2b 2 0 1 1 Calhoun ph 0 0 0 1 Refsnyder cf 4 0 2 1 Duran 3b 1 0 0 0 Plawecki c 2 0 0 0 Thompson lf 4 1 2 0 McGuire ph-c 2 0 0 0

Texas 001 030 220 — 8 Boston 000 201 024 — 9

DP_Texas 1, Boston 0. LOB_Texas 12, Boston 10. 2B_Seager (18), Arroyo (13), Devers 2 (35). HR_García (22), Verdugo (8). SB_Taveras (9), Thompson (9). SF_Calhoun (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Texas Otto 5 4 3 3 1 8 Tinoco H,1 2 2 0 0 1 0 Moore 1-3 3 2 2 1 0 Leclerc H,4 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 J.Hernández L,1-1 BS,4-5 1-3 4 4 4 3 1

Boston Hill 4 5 4 4 4 2 Schreiber 1 1 0 0 1 0 Ort 1 1 0 0 0 2 Kelly 1 3 2 2 2 1 Bazardo 1 2 2 2 0 0 Familia W,1-0 1 1 0 0 0 0

Otto pitched to 1 batter in the 6th, Hill pitched to 3 batters in the 5th.

WP_Moore.

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T_3:41. A_31,340 (37,755).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.