Boston 9, Texas 8

|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|39
|8
|13
|8
|
|Totals
|37
|9
|13
|9
|
|Semien 2b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|
|Pham lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Seager ss
|6
|1
|2
|2
|
|Verdugo rf
|4
|3
|3
|1
|
|Lowe 1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|3
|2
|0
|
|García rf
|5
|2
|1
|3
|
|Devers 3b
|5
|2
|2
|3
|
|Heim c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Taveras cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Arroyo 2b-1b
|4
|0
|2
|3
|
|Mathias dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Cordero 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Culberson 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Hrnández ph-2b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Calhoun ph
|0
|0
|0
|1
|
|Refsnyder cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Duran 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Plawecki c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Thompson lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|McGuire ph-c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Texas
|001
|030
|220
|—
|8
|Boston
|000
|201
|024
|—
|9
DP_Texas 1, Boston 0. LOB_Texas 12, Boston 10. 2B_Seager (18), Arroyo (13), Devers 2 (35). HR_García (22), Verdugo (8). SB_Taveras (9), Thompson (9). SF_Calhoun (3).
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Otto
|5
|
|4
|3
|3
|1
|8
|Tinoco H,1
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Moore
|
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Leclerc H,4
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|J.Hernández L,1-1 BS,4-5
|
|1-3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|1
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hill
|4
|
|5
|4
|4
|4
|2
|Schreiber
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Ort
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Kelly
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Bazardo
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Familia W,1-0
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Otto pitched to 1 batter in the 6th, Hill pitched to 3 batters in the 5th.
WP_Moore.
Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Nick Mahrley.
T_3:41. A_31,340 (37,755).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.