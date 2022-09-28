Boston Red Sox take on the Baltimore Orioles Wednesday

Baltimore Orioles (80-74, fourth in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (73-81, fifth in the AL East) Boston; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Dean Kremer (8-5, 3.07 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 81 strikeouts); Red Sox: Rich Hill (7-7, 4.81 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 94 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -117, Orioles -102; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox host the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday.

Boston has a 38-38 record in home games and a 73-81 record overall. Red Sox hitters are batting a collective .259, which ranks second in the AL.

Baltimore is 36-40 on the road and 80-74 overall. The Orioles have hit 168 total home runs to rank eighth in the AL.

The teams match up Wednesday for the 18th time this season. The Orioles are up 9-8 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers has 40 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs and 87 RBI for the Red Sox. Triston Casas is 7-for-28 with three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Cedric Mullins ranks third on the Orioles with a .261 batting average, and has 31 doubles, four triples, 16 home runs, 44 walks and 64 RBI. Ryan Mountcastle is 12-for-32 with four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 3-7, .274 batting average, 6.32 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Orioles: 5-5, .272 batting average, 5.14 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Trevor Story: 10-Day IL (heel), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (hip), Franchy Cordero: 60-Day IL (ankle), Kutter Crawford: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tanner Houck: 60-Day IL (back), Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eric Hosmer: 10-Day IL (back), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (finger), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: Ramon Urias: day-to-day (knee), Tyler Wells: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

