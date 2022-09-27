Trending:
Braves try to extend road win streak in matchup with the Nationals

The Associated Press
September 27, 2022 2:41 am
2 min read
      

Atlanta Braves (96-58, second in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (53-100, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Kyle Muller (0-0); Nationals: Paolo Espino (0-7, 4.17 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 87 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves will try to keep a three-game road win streak alive when they visit the Washington Nationals.

Washington has gone 24-51 in home games and 53-100 overall. Nationals hitters are batting a collective .250, which ranks seventh in the NL.

Atlanta is 96-58 overall and 44-32 on the road. The Braves have the fifth-best team ERA in the majors at 3.45.

Tuesday’s game is the 18th meeting between these teams this season. The Braves are up 13-4 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nelson Cruz has 16 doubles, 10 home runs and 64 RBI for the Nationals. Joey Meneses is 13-for-38 with two doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Dansby Swanson has 31 doubles, a triple and 22 home runs for the Braves. William Contreras is 8-for-33 with two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 4-6, .226 batting average, 3.35 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Braves: 7-3, .261 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Patrick Corbin: day-to-day (back), Nelson Cruz: day-to-day (eyes), Keibert Ruiz: 10-Day IL (groin), Yadiel Hernandez: 60-Day IL (calf), Victor Arano: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 15-Day IL (shoulder), MacKenzie Gore: 15-Day IL (elbow), Evan Lee: 60-Day IL (flexor), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Tetreault: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (forearm), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (oblique), Ozzie Albies: 10-Day IL (finger), Kirby Yates: 15-Day IL (elbow), Darren O’Day: 60-Day IL (calf), Chadwick Tromp: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Adam Duvall: 60-Day IL (wrist), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Top Stories