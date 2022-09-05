On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Brazilian star Marcelo welcomed by 20,000 Olympiakos fans

The Associated Press
September 5, 2022 4:27 pm
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A raucous crowd of about 20,000 fans welcomed Brazilian star Marcelo to Olympiakos on Monday.

The fans chanted and lit flares as the new signing made his way onto the field at Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium in the port of Piraeus.

Marcelo, accompanied by his wife and two sons, arrived at Athens International Airport in the afternoon by private jet and was escorted to the stadium by club sports director Christian Karembeu.

He entered the field wearing the same No. 12 he wore at Real Madrid for the past 16 seasons.

“Thank you. I am very happy and satisfied. My family too. I hope to help the team with great devotion,” Marcelo told the fans, adding in Greek, “Let’s go, Olympiakos!”

The attacking left back was signed on Saturday. Terms of the contract were not announced; Greek sports sites reported the contract was for one year, with an option for an additional year.

The 34-year-old Marcelo made 58 appearances for Brazil from 2006-18, including the 2014 and 2018 World Cups.

Olympiakos, winner of the last three Greek Superleagues, is seeking a record 48th trophy this season.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

