Brewers’ Ashby returning from IL to start Tuesday vs Mets

September 19, 2022 6:05 pm
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers left-hander Aaron Ashby will return from the injured list to start a bullpen game Tuesday night against the New York Mets.

Ashby went on the 15-day IL on Aug. 22 with left shoulder inflammation, a move retroactive to two days earlier.

Ashby is 2-10 with a 4.58 ERA and 116 strikeouts over 96 1/3 innings. He gave up six runs over five innings at the Chicago Cubs on Aug. 19.

Right-hander Carlos Carrasco (15-6, 3.70) starts for the Mets.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

