Sports News

Brewers host the Cardinals to open 2-game series

The Associated Press
September 27, 2022 2:41 am
1 min read
      

St. Louis Cardinals (89-65, first in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (82-71, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (11-13, 3.35 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 144 strikeouts); Brewers: Adrian Houser (6-9, 4.62 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 66 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -111, Brewers -109; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers host the St. Louis Cardinals to begin a two-game series.

Milwaukee has a 42-30 record in home games and an 82-71 record overall. The Brewers have the eighth-best team slugging percentage in the majors at .411.

St. Louis is 38-38 in road games and 89-65 overall. The Cardinals are 66-13 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The matchup Tuesday is the 18th time these teams match up this season. The Cardinals hold a 9-8 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Willy Adames has 31 doubles and 31 home runs for the Brewers. Kolten Wong is 12-for-38 with two doubles, four home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Paul Goldschmidt leads St. Louis with 35 home runs while slugging .584. Albert Pujols is 8-for-30 with three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 6-4, .240 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Cardinals: 5-5, .200 batting average, 2.66 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (calf), Alex Jackson: 60-Day IL (wrist), Jonathan Davis: 10-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Rosenthal: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (forearm), Miguel Sanchez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Jordan Hicks: 15-Day IL (neck), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Drew VerHagen: 60-Day IL (hip), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

      
