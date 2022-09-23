Brugman and the LA Galaxy visit the San Jose Earthquakes

LA Galaxy (11-11-7, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. San Jose Earthquakes (7-13-9, 14th in the Western Conference) San Jose, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Los Angeles +116, San Jose +184, Draw +293; over/under is 3.5 goals BOTTOM LINE: Gaston Brugman leads the LA Galaxy into a matchup with the San Jose Earthquakes after scoring two goals against the Colorado Rapids.

LA Galaxy (11-11-7, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. San Jose Earthquakes (7-13-9, 14th in the Western Conference)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Los Angeles +116, San Jose +184, Draw +293; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Gaston Brugman leads the LA Galaxy into a matchup with the San Jose Earthquakes after scoring two goals against the Colorado Rapids.

The Earthquakes are 6-9-8 against Western Conference opponents. The Earthquakes rank sixth in the league drawing 164 corner kicks, averaging 5.7 per game.

The Galaxy are 7-11-5 in Western Conference games. The Galaxy rank third in the MLS drawing 171 corner kicks, averaging 5.9 per game.

The teams play Saturday for the second time this season. The Earthquakes won the last meeting 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeremy Ebobisse has scored 16 goals and added one assist for the Earthquakes. Cristian Espinoza has one goal and four assists over the past 10 games.

Dejan Joveljic has scored 10 goals and added three assists for the Galaxy. Chicharito has eight goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Earthquakes: 2-5-3, averaging 1.2 goals, 3.9 shots on goal and 6.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.1 goals per game.

Galaxy: 3-3-4, averaging 2.1 goals, 5.4 shots on goal and 4.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.0 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Earthquakes: William Jacob Richmond (injured), Gilbert Fuentes (injured), Carlos Akapo (injured), Ousseni Bouda (injured).

Galaxy: Jorge Villafana (injured), Jonathan Perez (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.