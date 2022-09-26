On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Buccaneers, NFL discuss contingency plans for Hurricane Ian

The Associated Press
September 26, 2022 5:41 pm
< a min read
      

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFL on Monday were discussing contingency plans for practice, as well as the possible relocation of next weekend’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs in the event Hurricane Ian makes landfall on Florida’s Gulf Coast.

“Right now we’re still monitoring things, but we’re working things out with the league and we should have a decision hopefully later (Monday) about what we’re going to do,” coach...

READ MORE

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFL on Monday were discussing contingency plans for practice, as well as the possible relocation of next weekend’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs in the event Hurricane Ian makes landfall on Florida’s Gulf Coast.

“Right now we’re still monitoring things, but we’re working things out with the league and we should have a decision hopefully later (Monday) about what we’re going to do,” coach Todd Bowles said.

Tuesday is a regular day off for players. The team reconvenes Wednesday for the start of preparation for Sunday night’s game against the Chiefs.

Bowles said one of the things under discussion was the prospect of practicing in another city if the storm makes landfall near the Tampa Bay area.

        Insight by Primer AI: The new Chief Digital and AI Office has plans to make AI development and buying more agile at DoD. Get details on these efforts and also learn about use cases in the Army, the U.S. Special Operations Command and Veterans Affairs.

Asked if there was talk of Sunday night’s game being moved, too, Bowles responded: “Possibly, if it gets to that.”

Meanwhile, the NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning postponed preseason games scheduled to be played at home Wednesday against Carolina and Thursday vs. Nashville.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|3 Distributed Energy Conference
10|3 Experience POWER
10|3 Hacker Halted 2022
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories