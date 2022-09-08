Buffalo 31, L.A. Rams 10

Buffalo
7
3
7
14
—
31
L.A. Rams
0
10
0
0
—
10
First Quarter
First Quarter
Buf_Davis 26 pass from J.Allen (Bass kick), 9:56.
Second Quarter
Buf_FG Bass 41, 8:48.
LAR_Kupp 4 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 3:00.
LAR_FG Gay 57, :00.
Third Quarter
Buf_McKenzie 7 pass from J.Allen (Bass kick), 7:59.
Fourth Quarter
Buf_J.Allen 4 run (Bass kick), 13:27.
Buf_Diggs 53 pass from J.Allen (Bass kick), 9:25.
A_73,846.
|
|Buf
|LAR
|First downs
|23
|19
|Total Net Yards
|413
|243
|Rushes-yards
|25-121
|18-52
|Passing
|292
|191
|Punt Returns
|1-21
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|4-67
|Interceptions Ret.
|3-29
|2-5
|Comp-Att-Int
|26-31-2
|29-41-3
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-5
|7-49
|Punts
|0-0.0
|4-45.25
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-2
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|5-35
|4-30
|Time of Possession
|31:14
|28:46
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Buffalo, Allen 10-56, Singletary 8-48, Moss 6-15, Cook 1-2. L.A. Rams, Henderson 13-47, Powell 1-3, Stafford 1-2, Akers 3-0.
PASSING_Buffalo, Allen 26-31-2-297. L.A. Rams, Stafford 29-41-3-240.
RECEIVING_Buffalo, Diggs 8-122, Moss 6-21, Davis 4-88, Crowder 3-28, McKenzie 2-19, Singletary 2-14, Knox 1-5. L.A. Rams, Kupp 13-128, Higbee 5-39, Henderson 5-26, Skowronek 4-25, Al.Robinson 1-12, Powell 1-10.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
