Buffalo 31, L.A. Rams 10

The Associated Press
September 8, 2022 11:15 pm
Buffalo
7
3
7
14

31

L.A. Rams
0
10
0
0

10

First Quarter

Buffalo 7 3 7 14 31
L.A. Rams 0 10 0 0 10

First Quarter

Buf_Davis 26 pass from J.Allen (Bass kick), 9:56.

Second Quarter

Buf_FG Bass 41, 8:48.

LAR_Kupp 4 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 3:00.

LAR_FG Gay 57, :00.

Third Quarter

Buf_McKenzie 7 pass from J.Allen (Bass kick), 7:59.

Fourth Quarter

Buf_J.Allen 4 run (Bass kick), 13:27.

Buf_Diggs 53 pass from J.Allen (Bass kick), 9:25.

A_73,846.

___

Buf LAR
First downs 23 19
Total Net Yards 413 243
Rushes-yards 25-121 18-52
Passing 292 191
Punt Returns 1-21 0-0
Kickoff Returns 0-0 4-67
Interceptions Ret. 3-29 2-5
Comp-Att-Int 26-31-2 29-41-3
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-5 7-49
Punts 0-0.0 4-45.25
Fumbles-Lost 2-2 1-0
Penalties-Yards 5-35 4-30
Time of Possession 31:14 28:46

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Buffalo, Allen 10-56, Singletary 8-48, Moss 6-15, Cook 1-2. L.A. Rams, Henderson 13-47, Powell 1-3, Stafford 1-2, Akers 3-0.

PASSING_Buffalo, Allen 26-31-2-297. L.A. Rams, Stafford 29-41-3-240.

RECEIVING_Buffalo, Diggs 8-122, Moss 6-21, Davis 4-88, Crowder 3-28, McKenzie 2-19, Singletary 2-14, Knox 1-5. L.A. Rams, Kupp 13-128, Higbee 5-39, Henderson 5-26, Skowronek 4-25, Al.Robinson 1-12, Powell 1-10.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

