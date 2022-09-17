On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Callens scores in NYCFC’s 2-0 win over Red Bulls

The Associated Press
September 17, 2022 3:42 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Alexander Callens scored in the first minute and Santiago Rodriguez added a goal 22 minutes later to lead New York City FC past the New York Red Bulls 2-0 on Saturday.

NYCFC (14-11-7) plays at home on Oct. 2 against Orlando. The Red Bulls (14-10-8) will visit the Columbus Crew on Oct. 1.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

        Insight by Optum Serve: How can the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services mitigate fraud, waste and abuse while ensuring adequate care for patients? During this exclusive webinar, moderator Tom Temin will discuss with agency and industry leaders how effective data management plays an important role..

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News