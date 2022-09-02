On Air: Leaders & Legends
Canadian Football League

September 2, 2022
Week ElevenFriday’s Games

Edmonton 30, Ottawa 12

East Division
W L T Pts PF PA
Toronto 5 5 0 10 236 250
Montreal 4 6 0 8 260 273
Hamilton 3 8 0 6 243 302
Ottawa 2 8 0 4 192 243
West Division
W L T Pts PF PA
Winnipeg 10 1 0 20 298 211
BC 8 2 0 16 339 208
Calgary 6 4 0 12 297 241
Saskatchewan 6 5 0 12 267 259
Edmonton 3 8 0 6 216 361
two points for a win, one for a tie

Week Eleven
Friday’s Games

Edmonton 30, Ottawa 12

BC 28, Saskatchewan 10

Saturday’s Games

Montreal 29, Hamilton 28

Calgary 22, Toronto 19

Week Twelve
Thursday’s Games

Winnipeg 31, Calgary 29

Friday’s Games

Toronto 37, Hamilton 20

Saskatchewan 23, BC 16

Saturday’s Games

Ottawa 25, Edmonton 18

Week Thirteen
Friday’s Games

Ottawa at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Winnipeg at Saskatchewan, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Toronto at Hamilton, 1 p.m

Edmonton at Calgary, 4:30 p.m.

