Canadian Football League

|East Division
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|PF
|PA
|Toronto
|6
|5
|0
|12
|264
|258
|Montreal
|5
|7
|0
|10
|315
|321
|Ottawa
|3
|8
|0
|6
|230
|267
|Hamilton
|3
|9
|0
|6
|251
|330
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|PF
|PA
|Winnipeg
|11
|1
|0
|22
|318
|229
|BC
|8
|3
|0
|16
|349
|239
|Calgary
|7
|4
|0
|14
|323
|259
|Saskatchewan
|6
|6
|0
|12
|285
|279
|Edmonton
|3
|9
|0
|6
|234
|387
|two points for a win, one for a tie
___
|Week Thirteen
|Friday’s Games
Ottawa 38, Montreal 24
Winnipeg 20, Saskatchewan 18
Toronto 28, Hamilton 8
Calgary 26, Edmonton 18
|Week Fourteen
|Friday’s Games
Montreal 31, BC 10
Toronto at Ottawa, 2 p.m.
Saskatchewan at Winnipeg, 5 p.m.
Calgary at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
