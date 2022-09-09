Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Canadian Football League

The Associated Press
September 9, 2022 10:24 pm
< a min read
      
East Division
W L T Pts PF PA
Toronto 6 5 0 12 264 258
Montreal 5 7 0 10 315 321
Ottawa 3 8 0 6 230 267
Hamilton 3 9 0 6 251 330
West Division
W L T Pts PF PA
Winnipeg 11 1 0 22 318 229
BC 8 3 0 16 349 239
Calgary 7 4 0 14 323 259
Saskatchewan 6 6 0 12 285 279
Edmonton 3 9 0 6 234 387
two points for a win, one for a tie

___

Week Thirteen
Friday’s Games

Ottawa 38, Montreal 24

Sunday’s Games

Winnipeg 20, Saskatchewan 18

Monday’s Games

Toronto 28, Hamilton 8

        Insight by Zscaler: Cultural change may be one of the bigger challenges of shifting your cybersecurity model to a zero trust architecture. We share how IT and security leaders in both civilian and defense agencies are tackling that and more in our new ebook.

Calgary 26, Edmonton 18

Week Fourteen
Friday’s Games

Montreal 31, BC 10

Saturday’s Games

Toronto at Ottawa, 2 p.m.

Saskatchewan at Winnipeg, 5 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|16 Charlotte Cyber Security Summit
9|16 Understanding Your Social Security...
9|16 2022 NSC Safety Congress & Expo
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories