Canadian Football League

|East Division
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|PF
|PA
|Toronto
|7
|5
|0
|14
|288
|277
|Montreal
|5
|7
|0
|10
|315
|321
|Hamilton
|4
|9
|0
|8
|299
|361
|Ottawa
|3
|9
|0
|6
|249
|291
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|PF
|PA
|Winnipeg
|12
|2
|0
|24
|403
|297
|BC
|8
|3
|0
|16
|349
|239
|Calgary
|8
|4
|0
|16
|379
|287
|Saskatchewan
|6
|8
|0
|12
|329
|359
|Edmonton
|4
|10
|0
|8
|288
|467
|two points for a win, one for a tie
___
|Week Fourteen
|Friday’s Games
Montreal 31, BC 10
Toronto 24, Ottawa 19
Winnipeg 54, Saskatchewan 20
Calgary 56, Edmonton 28
|Week Fifteen
|Friday’s Games
Edmonton 26, Saskatchewan 24
Hamilton 48, Winnipeg 31
BC at Calgary, 7 p.m.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.