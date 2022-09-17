On Air: This Just In
Sports News

Canadian Football League

The Associated Press
September 17, 2022 7:06 pm
East Division
W L T Pts PF PA
Toronto 7 5 0 14 288 277
Montreal 5 7 0 10 315 321
Hamilton 4 9 0 8 299 361
Ottawa 3 9 0 6 249 291
West Division
W L T Pts PF PA
Winnipeg 12 2 0 24 403 297
BC 8 3 0 16 349 239
Calgary 8 4 0 16 379 287
Saskatchewan 6 8 0 12 329 359
Edmonton 4 10 0 8 288 467
two points for a win, one for a tie

___

Week Fourteen
Friday’s Games

Montreal 31, BC 10

Saturday’s Games

Toronto 24, Ottawa 19

Winnipeg 54, Saskatchewan 20

Calgary 56, Edmonton 28

Week Fifteen
Friday’s Games

Edmonton 26, Saskatchewan 24

Saturday’s Games

Hamilton 48, Winnipeg 31

BC at Calgary, 7 p.m.

