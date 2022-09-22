On Air: America in the Morning
Cardinals come into matchup against the Padres on losing streak

The Associated Press
September 22, 2022 3:58 am
1 min read
      

St. Louis Cardinals (87-63, first in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (83-66, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Thursday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (0-1, 5.09 ERA, 1.83 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); Padres: Joe Musgrove (10-7, 3.16 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 165 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -143, Cardinals +122; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals enter the matchup against the San Diego Padres as losers of three in a row.

San Diego has a 40-31 record in home games and an 83-66 record overall. The Padres have the fourth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .318.

St. Louis has a 36-36 record on the road and an 87-63 record overall. The Cardinals have hit 183 total home runs to rank seventh in the majors.

Thursday’s game is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Cardinals are ahead 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Bell has 29 doubles, three triples and 17 home runs for the Padres. Manny Machado is 8-for-37 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

Paul Goldschmidt has 40 doubles and 35 home runs for the Cardinals. Tommy Edman is 10-for-37 with a double over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 6-4, .236 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Cardinals: 5-5, .185 batting average, 2.60 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Padres: Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Cardinals: Jordan Hicks: 15-Day IL (neck), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Drew VerHagen: 60-Day IL (hip), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Top Stories