Cardinals try to close out 2-game series win against the Brewers

The Associated Press
September 28, 2022 2:41 am
1 min read
      

St. Louis Cardinals (90-65, first in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (82-72, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jose Quintana (6-6, 3.03 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 130 strikeouts); Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (12-4, 3.18 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 173 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -144, Cardinals +123; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals and the Milwaukee Brewers play on Wednesday for the second game of a two-game series. The Cardinals won the first, 6-2.

Milwaukee has an 82-72 record overall and a 42-31 record in home games. Brewers hitters have a collective .411 slugging percentage to rank eighth in the majors.

St. Louis has a 90-65 record overall and a 39-38 record on the road. The Cardinals have the 10th-best team batting average in MLB play at .252.

The teams meet Wednesday for the 19th time this season. The Cardinals lead the season series 10-8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Willy Adames has 31 doubles and 31 home runs for the Brewers. Kolten Wong is 11-for-35 with two doubles, four home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Paul Goldschmidt leads St. Louis with 35 home runs while slugging .585. Albert Pujols is 7-for-30 with two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 5-5, .231 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Cardinals: 5-5, .201 batting average, 2.35 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Adrian Houser: day-to-day (groin), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (calf), Alex Jackson: 60-Day IL (wrist), Jonathan Davis: 10-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Rosenthal: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (forearm), Miguel Sanchez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Jordan Hicks: 15-Day IL (neck), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Drew VerHagen: 60-Day IL (hip), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Top Stories