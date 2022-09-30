Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

CF Montreal hosts D.C. United after shutout victory

The Associated Press
September 30, 2022 2:04 am
1 min read
      

DC United (7-18-6, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. CF Montreal (17-9-5, second in the Eastern Conference)

Montreal, Quebec; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Montreal -218, DC United +492, Draw +365; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out the New England Revolution 1-0, CF Montreal plays D.C. United.

DC United (7-18-6, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. CF Montreal (17-9-5, second in the Eastern Conference)

Montreal, Quebec; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Montreal -218, DC United +492, Draw +365; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out the New England Revolution 1-0, CF Montreal plays D.C. United.

        Insight by Pegasystems: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jared Serbu and guest Lily Zeleke, acting DCIO for information enterprise, Office of the DoD CIO with the Department of Defense will discuss software modernization strategy at the Department of Defense.

Montreal is 15-4-5 in conference matchups. Montreal has a 7-0-1 record in games it scores at least three goals.

United is 6-14-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. United is 4-9 in one-goal matches.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season. Montreal won the last meeting 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Romell Quioto has 15 goals and five assists for Montreal. Kei Kamara has scored five goals over the past 10 games.

Ola Kamara has scored nine goals with one assist for United. Steve Birnbaum has one goal over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Montreal: 7-1-2, averaging 2.3 goals, 5.7 shots on goal and 6.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

United: 1-6-3, averaging 0.6 goals, 3.1 shots on goal and 4.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Montreal: Lassi Lappalainen (injured), Tomas Giraldo (injured), Ahmed Hamdi (injured).

        Read more: Sports News

United: Adrien Perez (injured), Brendan Hines-Ike (injured), Brad Smith (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|6 Indiana Digital Government Summit
10|6 Zoom Trainings - October
10|6 CrowdStrike Coffee Chat Live Coaching:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories