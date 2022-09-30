CF Montreal hosts D.C. United after shutout victory

DC United (7-18-6, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. CF Montreal (17-9-5, second in the Eastern Conference) Montreal, Quebec; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Montreal -218, DC United +492, Draw +365; over/under is 3.5 goals BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out the New England Revolution 1-0, CF Montreal plays D.C. United.

Montreal is 15-4-5 in conference matchups. Montreal has a 7-0-1 record in games it scores at least three goals.

United is 6-14-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. United is 4-9 in one-goal matches.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season. Montreal won the last meeting 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Romell Quioto has 15 goals and five assists for Montreal. Kei Kamara has scored five goals over the past 10 games.

Ola Kamara has scored nine goals with one assist for United. Steve Birnbaum has one goal over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Montreal: 7-1-2, averaging 2.3 goals, 5.7 shots on goal and 6.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

United: 1-6-3, averaging 0.6 goals, 3.1 shots on goal and 4.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Montreal: Lassi Lappalainen (injured), Tomas Giraldo (injured), Ahmed Hamdi (injured).

United: Adrien Perez (injured), Brendan Hines-Ike (injured), Brad Smith (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

