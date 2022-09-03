CF Montreal takes road win streak into game with Toronto

CF Montreal (15-9-4, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto FC (9-13-7, 10th in the Eastern Conference) Toronto; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Toronto FC +124, Montreal +191, Draw +265; over/under is 2.5 goals BOTTOM LINE: CF Montreal visits Toronto aiming to prolong a four-game road winning streak.

Toronto is 7-11-3 against Eastern Conference teams. Toronto is seventh in the Eastern Conference with 126 shots on goal, averaging 4.3 per game.

Montreal is 12-4-4 in Eastern Conference games. Montreal ranks 10th in the league with 130 shots on goal, averaging 4.6 per game.

The matchup Sunday is the second meeting of the season between the two teams. Montreal won the last game 1-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesus Jimenez has scored nine goals and added two assists for Toronto. Michael Bradley has two goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Romell Quioto has 15 goals and four assists for Montreal. Kei Kamara has scored two goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Toronto: 4-3-3, averaging 1.8 goals, 4.8 shots on goal and 6.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

Montreal: 6-2-2, averaging 1.7 goals, 4.9 shots on goal and 6.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.9 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Toronto: Deandre Christopher Kerr (injured), Jonathan Osorio (injured), Mark Anthony Kaye (injured).

Montreal: Ismael Kone (injured), Zorhan Bassong (injured), Kei Kamara (injured), Tomas Giraldo (injured), Ahmed Hamdi (injured), Rudy Camacho (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

