Champions League Glance

The Associated Press
September 13, 2022 5:06 pm
4 min read
      

Ajax (Netherlands) 4, Glasgow Rangers (Scotland) 0

Napoli (Italy) 4, Liverpool (England) 1

Tuesday, Sept. 13

All Times EDT
(Home teams listed first)
FIRST ROUND
Top two in each group advance
GROUP A
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Napoli 1 1 0 0 4 1 3
Liverpool 2 1 0 1 3 5 3
Ajax 2 1 0 1 5 2 3
Glasgow Rangers 1 0 0 1 0 4 0
Wednesday, Sept. 7

Ajax (Netherlands) 4, Glasgow Rangers (Scotland) 0

Napoli (Italy) 4, Liverpool (England) 1

Tuesday, Sept. 13

Liverpool 2, Ajax 1

Wednesday, Sept. 14

Glasgow Rangers vs. Napoli, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 4

Ajax vs. Napoli, 3 p.m.

Liverpool vs. Glasgow Rangers, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 12

Napoli vs. Ajax, 12:45 p.m.

Glasgow Rangers vs. Liverpool, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 26

Ajax vs. Liverpool, 3 p.m.

Napoli vs. Glasgow Rangers, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 1

Glasgow Rangers vs. Ajax, 4 p.m.

Liverpool vs. Napoli, 4 p.m.

GROUP B
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Club Brugge 2 2 0 0 5 0 6
Bayer Leverkusen 2 0 1 1 2 1 3
Atlético Madrid 2 1 0 1 2 3 3
Porto 2 0 0 2 1 6 0
Wednesday, Sept. 7

Atlético Madrid (Spain) 2, Porto (Portugal) 1

Club Brugge (Belgium) 1, Bayer Leverkusen (Germany) 0

Tuesday, Sept. 13

Bayer Leverkusen 2, Atlético Madrid 0

Porto 0, Club Brugge 4

Tuesday, Oct. 4

Club Brugge vs. Atlético Madrid, 3 p.m.

Porto vs. Bayer Leverkusen, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 12

Atlético Madrid vs. Club Brugge, 3 p.m.

Bayer Leverkusen vs. Porto, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 26

Club Brugge vs. Porto, 12:45 p.m.

Atlético Madrid vs. Bayer Leverkusen, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 1

Bayer Leverkusen vs. Club Brugge, 1:45 p.m.

Porto vs. Atlético Madrid, 1:45 p.m.

GROUP C
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Bayern Munich 2 2 0 0 4 0 6
Barcelona 2 1 0 1 5 3 3
Inter Milan 2 1 0 1 2 2 3
Viktoria Plzen 2 0 0 2 1 7 0
Wednesday, Sept. 7

Barcelona (Spain) 5, Viktoria Plzen (Czech Republic) 1

Inter Milan (Italy) 0, Bayern Munich (Germany) 2

Tuesday, Sept. 13

Viktoria Plzen 0, Inter Milan 2

Bayern Munich 2, Barcelona 0

Tuesday, Oct. 4

Bayern Munich vs. Viktoria Plzen, 12:45 p.m.

Inter Milan vs. Barcelona, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 12

Barcelona vs. Inter Milan, 3 p.m.

Viktoria Plzen vs. Bayern Munich, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 26

Inter Milan vs. Viktoria Plzen, 12:45 p.m.

Barcelona vs. Bayern Munich, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 1

Bayern Munich vs. Inter Milan, 4 p.m.

Viktoria Plzen vs. Barcelona, 4 p.m.

GROUP D
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Sporting Lisbon 2 2 0 0 5 0 6
Tottenham 2 1 0 1 2 2 3
Eintracht Frankfurt 2 1 0 1 1 3 3
Marseille 2 0 0 2 0 3 0
Wednesday, Sept. 7

Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany) 0, Sporting Lisbon (Portugal) 3

Tottenham (England) 2, Marseille (France) 0

Tuesday, Sept. 13

Sporting Lisbon 2, Tottenham 0

Marseille 0, Eintracht Frankfurt 1

Tuesday, Oct. 4

Marseille vs. Sporting Lisbon, 12:45 p.m.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Tottenham, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 12

Sporting Lisbon vs. Marseille, 3 p.m.

Tottenham vs. Eintracht Frankfurt, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 26

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Marseille, 3 p.m.

Tottenham vs. Sporting Lisbon, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 1

Marseille vs. Tottenham, 4 p.m.

Sporting Lisbon vs. Eintracht Frankfurt, 4 p.m.

GROUP E
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Dinamo Zagreb 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
AC Milan 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
Salzburg 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
Chelsea 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
Tuesday, Sept. 6

Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia) 1, Chelsea (England) 0

Salzburg (Austria) 1, AC Milan (Italy) 1

Wednesday, Sept. 14

AC Milan vs. Dinamo Zagreb, 12:45 p.m.

Chelsea vs. Salzburg, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 5

Salzburg vs. Dinamo Zagreb, 12:45 p.m.

Chelsea vs. AC Milan, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 11

Dinamo Zagreb vs. Salzburg, 3 p.m.

AC Milan vs. Chelsea, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 25

Salzburg vs. Chelsea, 12:45 p.m.

Dinamo Zagreb vs. AC Milan, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 2

Chelsea vs. Dinamo Zagreb, 4 p.m.

AC Milan vs. Salzburg, 4 p.m.

GROUP F
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Shakhtar Donetsk 1 1 0 0 4 1 3
Real Madrid 1 1 0 0 3 0 3
Leipzig 1 0 0 1 1 4 0
Glasgow Celtic 1 0 0 1 0 3 0
Tuesday, Sept. 6

Glasgow Celtic (Scotland) 0, Real Madrid (Spain) 3

Leipzig (Germany) 1, Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) 4

Wednesday, Sept. 14

Shakhtar Donestsk vs. Glasgow Celtic at Warsaw, Poland, 12:45 p.m.

Real Madrid vs. Leipzig, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 5

Leipzig vs. Glasgow Celtic, 12:45 p.m.

Real Madrid vs. Shakhtar Donetsk, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 11

Glasgow Celtic vs. Leipzig, 3 p.m.

Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Real Madrid at Warsaw, Poland, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 25

Glasgow Celtic vs. Shakhtar Donetsk, 3 p.m.

Leipzig vs. Real Madrid, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 2

Real Madrid vs. Glasgow Celtic, 1:45 p.m.

Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Leipzig at Warsaw, Poland, 1:45 p.m.

GROUP G
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Manchester City 1 1 0 0 4 0 3
Borussia Dortmund 1 1 0 0 3 0 3
Copenhagen 1 0 0 1 0 3 0
Sevilla 1 0 0 1 0 4 0
Tuesday, Sept. 6

Borussia Dortmund (Germany) 3, Copenhagen (Denmark) 0

Sevilla (Spain) 0, Manchester City (England) 4

Wednesday, Sept. 14

Copenhagen vs. Sevilla, 3 p.m.

Manchester City vs. Borussia Dortmund, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 5

Manchester City vs. Copenhagen, 3 p.m.

Sevilla vs. Borussia Dortmund, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 11

Copenhagen vs. Manchester City, 12:45 p.m.

Borussia Dortmund vs. Sevilla, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 25

Sevilla vs. Copenhagen, 12:45 p.m.

Borussia Dortmund vs. Manchester City, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 2

Copenhagen vs. Borussia Dortmund, 4 p.m.

Manchester City vs. Sevilla, 4 p.m.

GROUP H
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Benfica 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
Paris Saint-Germain 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
Juventus 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
Maccabi Haifa 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
Tuesday, Sept. 6

Benfica (Portugal) 2, Maccabi Haifa (Israel) 0

Paris Saint-Germain (France) 2, Juventus (Italy) 1

Wednesday, Sept. 14

Juventus vs. Benfica, 3 p.m.

Maccabi Haifa vs. Paris Saint-Germain, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 5

Benfica vs. Paris Saint-Germain, 3 p.m.

Juventus vs. Maccabi Haifa, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 11

Maccabi Haifa vs. Juventus, 12:45 p.m.

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Benfica, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 25

Benfica vs. Juventus, 3 p.m.

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Maccabi Haifa, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 2

Juventus vs. Paris Saint-Germain, 4 p.m.

Maccabi Haifa vs. Benfica, 4 p.m.

Top Stories