Champions League Glance

All Times EDT(Home teams listed first)FIRST ROUNDTop two in each group advanceGROUP AGPWDLGFGAPtsNapoli1100413Liverpool2101353Ajax2101523Glasgow Rangers1001040Wednesday, Sept. 7
Ajax (Netherlands) 4, Glasgow Rangers (Scotland) 0
Napoli (Italy) 4, Liverpool (England) 1
Tuesday, Sept. 13
|GROUP B
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Club Brugge
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|0
|6
|Bayer Leverkusen
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|3
|Atlético Madrid
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|3
|Porto
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|6
|0
|Wednesday, Sept. 7
Atlético Madrid (Spain) 2, Porto (Portugal) 1
Club Brugge (Belgium) 1, Bayer Leverkusen (Germany) 0
Bayer Leverkusen 2, Atlético Madrid 0
Porto 0, Club Brugge 4
Club Brugge vs. Atlético Madrid, 3 p.m.
Porto vs. Bayer Leverkusen, 3 p.m.
Atlético Madrid vs. Club Brugge, 3 p.m.
Bayer Leverkusen vs. Porto, 3 p.m.
Club Brugge vs. Porto, 12:45 p.m.
Atlético Madrid vs. Bayer Leverkusen, 3 p.m.
Bayer Leverkusen vs. Club Brugge, 1:45 p.m.
Porto vs. Atlético Madrid, 1:45 p.m.
|GROUP C
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Bayern Munich
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|0
|6
|Barcelona
|2
|1
|0
|1
|5
|3
|3
|Inter Milan
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|3
|Viktoria Plzen
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|7
|0
|Wednesday, Sept. 7
Barcelona (Spain) 5, Viktoria Plzen (Czech Republic) 1
Inter Milan (Italy) 0, Bayern Munich (Germany) 2
Viktoria Plzen 0, Inter Milan 2
Bayern Munich 2, Barcelona 0
Bayern Munich vs. Viktoria Plzen, 12:45 p.m.
Inter Milan vs. Barcelona, 3 p.m.
Barcelona vs. Inter Milan, 3 p.m.
Viktoria Plzen vs. Bayern Munich, 3 p.m.
Inter Milan vs. Viktoria Plzen, 12:45 p.m.
Barcelona vs. Bayern Munich, 3 p.m.
Bayern Munich vs. Inter Milan, 4 p.m.
Viktoria Plzen vs. Barcelona, 4 p.m.
|GROUP D
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Sporting Lisbon
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|0
|6
|Tottenham
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|3
|Eintracht Frankfurt
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|3
|Marseille
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|0
|Wednesday, Sept. 7
Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany) 0, Sporting Lisbon (Portugal) 3
Tottenham (England) 2, Marseille (France) 0
Sporting Lisbon 2, Tottenham 0
Marseille 0, Eintracht Frankfurt 1
Marseille vs. Sporting Lisbon, 12:45 p.m.
Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Tottenham, 3 p.m.
Sporting Lisbon vs. Marseille, 3 p.m.
Tottenham vs. Eintracht Frankfurt, 3 p.m.
Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Marseille, 3 p.m.
Tottenham vs. Sporting Lisbon, 3 p.m.
Marseille vs. Tottenham, 4 p.m.
Sporting Lisbon vs. Eintracht Frankfurt, 4 p.m.
|GROUP E
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Dinamo Zagreb
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|AC Milan
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Salzburg
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Chelsea
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Tuesday, Sept. 6
Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia) 1, Chelsea (England) 0
Salzburg (Austria) 1, AC Milan (Italy) 1
AC Milan vs. Dinamo Zagreb, 12:45 p.m.
Chelsea vs. Salzburg, 3 p.m.
Salzburg vs. Dinamo Zagreb, 12:45 p.m.
Chelsea vs. AC Milan, 3 p.m.
Dinamo Zagreb vs. Salzburg, 3 p.m.
AC Milan vs. Chelsea, 3 p.m.
Salzburg vs. Chelsea, 12:45 p.m.
Dinamo Zagreb vs. AC Milan, 3 p.m.
Chelsea vs. Dinamo Zagreb, 4 p.m.
AC Milan vs. Salzburg, 4 p.m.
|GROUP F
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|1
|3
|Real Madrid
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|Leipzig
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|0
|Glasgow Celtic
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0
|Tuesday, Sept. 6
Glasgow Celtic (Scotland) 0, Real Madrid (Spain) 3
Leipzig (Germany) 1, Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) 4
Shakhtar Donestsk vs. Glasgow Celtic at Warsaw, Poland, 12:45 p.m.
Real Madrid vs. Leipzig, 3 p.m.
Leipzig vs. Glasgow Celtic, 12:45 p.m.
Real Madrid vs. Shakhtar Donetsk, 3 p.m.
Glasgow Celtic vs. Leipzig, 3 p.m.
Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Real Madrid at Warsaw, Poland, 3 p.m.
Glasgow Celtic vs. Shakhtar Donetsk, 3 p.m.
Leipzig vs. Real Madrid, 3 p.m.
Real Madrid vs. Glasgow Celtic, 1:45 p.m.
Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Leipzig at Warsaw, Poland, 1:45 p.m.
|GROUP G
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Manchester City
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|3
|Borussia Dortmund
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|Copenhagen
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0
|Sevilla
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|0
|Tuesday, Sept. 6
Borussia Dortmund (Germany) 3, Copenhagen (Denmark) 0
Sevilla (Spain) 0, Manchester City (England) 4
Copenhagen vs. Sevilla, 3 p.m.
Manchester City vs. Borussia Dortmund, 3 p.m.
Manchester City vs. Copenhagen, 3 p.m.
Sevilla vs. Borussia Dortmund, 3 p.m.
Copenhagen vs. Manchester City, 12:45 p.m.
Borussia Dortmund vs. Sevilla, 3 p.m.
Sevilla vs. Copenhagen, 12:45 p.m.
Borussia Dortmund vs. Manchester City, 3 p.m.
Copenhagen vs. Borussia Dortmund, 4 p.m.
Manchester City vs. Sevilla, 4 p.m.
|GROUP H
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Benfica
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|Paris Saint-Germain
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Juventus
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Maccabi Haifa
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Tuesday, Sept. 6
Benfica (Portugal) 2, Maccabi Haifa (Israel) 0
Paris Saint-Germain (France) 2, Juventus (Italy) 1
Juventus vs. Benfica, 3 p.m.
Maccabi Haifa vs. Paris Saint-Germain, 3 p.m.
Benfica vs. Paris Saint-Germain, 3 p.m.
Juventus vs. Maccabi Haifa, 3 p.m.
Maccabi Haifa vs. Juventus, 12:45 p.m.
Paris Saint-Germain vs. Benfica, 3 p.m.
Benfica vs. Juventus, 3 p.m.
Paris Saint-Germain vs. Maccabi Haifa, 3 p.m.
Juventus vs. Paris Saint-Germain, 4 p.m.
Maccabi Haifa vs. Benfica, 4 p.m.
