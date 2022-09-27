Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Chargers place WR Guyton on IR, claim LB Tuszka off waivers

The Associated Press
September 27, 2022 7:35 pm
< a min read
      

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers placed wide receiver Jalen Guyton on injured reserve and claimed outside linebacker Derrek Tuszka off waivers on Tuesday.

Tuszka made his first NFL start for the Tennessee Titans in last week’s win over the Las Vegas Raiders, getting two tackles. Tuszka was a seventh-round pick by Denver in 2020 and also played for Pittsburgh and Tennessee.

Guyton, in his fourth season with the Chargers, suffered a...

READ MORE

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers placed wide receiver Jalen Guyton on injured reserve and claimed outside linebacker Derrek Tuszka off waivers on Tuesday.

Tuszka made his first NFL start for the Tennessee Titans in last week’s win over the Las Vegas Raiders, getting two tackles. Tuszka was a seventh-round pick by Denver in 2020 and also played for Pittsburgh and Tennessee.

Guyton, in his fourth season with the Chargers, suffered a torn ACL on the final possession of last week’s 38-10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. He had two receptions for 64 yards in the game, including a 54-yard catch in the third quarter.

___

        Insight by Google: Granting access to, sharing and securing data in the cloud continues to challenge agencies across government. During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jason Miller will discuss cloud strategy, security and applications with agency and industry leaders.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|4 Colorado Digital Government Summit
10|4 Headlines in Cybersecurity - What...
10|4 Zscaler Demo Desk
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories