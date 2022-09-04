Chicago 76, Connecticut 72

CHICAGO (76)
Copper 4-12 6-6 15, Meesseman 6-12 0-0 13, Parker 5-14 5-6 16, Quigley 1-11 0-0 3, Vandersloot 4-9 4-5 12, Stevens 2-5 1-2 6, Allemand 2-3 0-0 5, Gardner 2-4 2-2 6. Totals 26-70 18-21 76.
CONNECTICUT (72)
A.Thomas 3-12 0-0 6, Bonner 4-14 8-9 18, J.Jones 3-10 0-0 6, Hiedeman 5-9 2-2 14, Williams 4-10 3-4 12, B.Jones 4-11 4-5 12, Carrington 2-2 0-2 4, Sims 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-68 17-22...
READ MORE
CHICAGO (76)
Copper 4-12 6-6 15, Meesseman 6-12 0-0 13, Parker 5-14 5-6 16, Quigley 1-11 0-0 3, Vandersloot 4-9 4-5 12, Stevens 2-5 1-2 6, Allemand 2-3 0-0 5, Gardner 2-4 2-2 6. Totals 26-70 18-21 76.
CONNECTICUT (72)
A.Thomas 3-12 0-0 6, Bonner 4-14 8-9 18, J.Jones 3-10 0-0 6, Hiedeman 5-9 2-2 14, Williams 4-10 3-4 12, B.Jones 4-11 4-5 12, Carrington 2-2 0-2 4, Sims 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-68 17-22 72.
|Chicago
|18
|22
|16
|20
|—
|76
|Connecticut
|21
|17
|17
|17
|—
|72
3-Point Goals_Chicago 6-25 (Allemand 1-2, Meesseman 1-2, Copper 1-3, Stevens 1-3, Parker 1-6, Quigley 1-7, Gardner 0-1, Vandersloot 0-1), Connecticut 5-12 (Bonner 2-4, Hiedeman 2-4, Williams 1-1, B.Jones 0-1, J.Jones 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Chicago 35 (Parker 11), Connecticut 46 (A.Thomas 13). Assists_Chicago 20 (Meesseman 6), Connecticut 19 (A.Thomas 7). Total Fouls_Chicago 16, Connecticut 18. A_9,142 (9,323)
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.