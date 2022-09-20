Chicago Cubs 2, Miami 1

Chicago

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg. Totals

31

2

6

2

0

11 McKinstry ss

3

0

0

0

0

1

.214 READ MORE

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 2 6 2 0 11 McKinstry ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .214 Quiroz 2b 3 0 2 0 0 0 .333 Bote 3b 3 1 1 2 0 1 .261 Happ lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .270 Rivas 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .240 Higgins c 4 0 2 0 0 0 .228 Young dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .231 Velázquez rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .196 Hermosillo cf 2 1 0 0 0 1 .098 Morel cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .237

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 1 9 1 1 6 Berti lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .249 Rojas ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .240 Leblanc 2b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .291 Cooper dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .259 1-Williams pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .237 Bleday rf 2 1 0 0 1 0 .174 a-Anderson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .225 De La Cruz cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .219 Stallings c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .221 Groshans 3b 3 0 2 1 0 0 .348 Díaz 1b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .163

Chicago 000 000 110_2 6 0 Miami 010 000 000_1 9 0

a-struck out for Bleday in the 9th.

1-ran for Cooper in the 9th.

LOB_Chicago 6, Miami 6. 2B_Higgins (9), Cooper (32). HR_Bote (3), off López. RBIs_Bote 2 (6), Groshans (2). SB_Young (1). CS_Berti (5). SF_Bote. S_McKinstry.

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 4 (Rivas, Velázquez 3); Miami 2 (Berti, Stallings). RISP_Chicago 1 for 6; Miami 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Young, Stallings. GIDP_Bote, Bleday, Stallings.

DP_Chicago 2 (Quiroz, Rivas; Quiroz, McKinstry, Rivas); Miami 1 (Leblanc, Rojas, Díaz).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sampson 6 8 1 1 1 3 89 3.35 Alzolay, W, 1-1 2 0 0 0 0 2 22 4.50 Hughes, S, 6-10 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 3.19

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA López 6 2-3 5 1 1 0 6 105 3.88 Brazoban 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 3.81 Okert, L, 5-4 1 1 1 1 0 2 23 2.63 Floro 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 3.38

Inherited runners-scored_Brazoban 2-0. HBP_López (Quiroz), Okert (Hermosillo).

Umpires_Home, Clint Vondrak; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Brian Knight.

T_2:48. A_7,972 (36,742).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.