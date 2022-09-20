Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Chicago Cubs 2, Miami 1

The Associated Press
September 20, 2022 9:46 pm
< a min read
      

Chicago
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
31
2
6
2
0
11

McKinstry ss
3
0
0
0
0
1
.214

READ MORE
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 2 6 2 0 11
McKinstry ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .214
Quiroz 2b 3 0 2 0 0 0 .333
Bote 3b 3 1 1 2 0 1 .261
Happ lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .270
Rivas 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .240
Higgins c 4 0 2 0 0 0 .228
Young dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .231
Velázquez rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .196
Hermosillo cf 2 1 0 0 0 1 .098
Morel cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .237
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 1 9 1 1 6
Berti lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .249
Rojas ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .240
Leblanc 2b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .291
Cooper dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .259
1-Williams pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .237
Bleday rf 2 1 0 0 1 0 .174
a-Anderson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .225
De La Cruz cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .219
Stallings c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .221
Groshans 3b 3 0 2 1 0 0 .348
Díaz 1b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .163
Chicago 000 000 110_2 6 0
Miami 010 000 000_1 9 0

a-struck out for Bleday in the 9th.

1-ran for Cooper in the 9th.

LOB_Chicago 6, Miami 6. 2B_Higgins (9), Cooper (32). HR_Bote (3), off López. RBIs_Bote 2 (6), Groshans (2). SB_Young (1). CS_Berti (5). SF_Bote. S_McKinstry.

        Insight by Sonatype: Agencies must consider a host of factors — security, user experience, culture and overall integration — to create a successful software development process. In this executive briefing, we find out how three agencies overcame the challenges and moved to DevSecOps.

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 4 (Rivas, Velázquez 3); Miami 2 (Berti, Stallings). RISP_Chicago 1 for 6; Miami 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Young, Stallings. GIDP_Bote, Bleday, Stallings.

DP_Chicago 2 (Quiroz, Rivas; Quiroz, McKinstry, Rivas); Miami 1 (Leblanc, Rojas, Díaz).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sampson 6 8 1 1 1 3 89 3.35
Alzolay, W, 1-1 2 0 0 0 0 2 22 4.50
Hughes, S, 6-10 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 3.19
Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
López 6 2-3 5 1 1 0 6 105 3.88
Brazoban 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 3.81
Okert, L, 5-4 1 1 1 1 0 2 23 2.63
Floro 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 3.38

Inherited runners-scored_Brazoban 2-0. HBP_López (Quiroz), Okert (Hermosillo).

Umpires_Home, Clint Vondrak; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Brian Knight.

T_2:48. A_7,972 (36,742).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|27 Vandenberg SFB Tech Expo
9|27 7 Key Trends That Will Impact Your...
9|27 Gartner Panel: IT Leaders, Support a...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories