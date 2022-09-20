Chicago Cubs 2, Miami 1

Chicago
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|2
|6
|2
|0
|11
|
|McKinstry ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Quiroz 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Bote 3b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.261
|Happ lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Rivas 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.240
|Higgins c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|Young dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.231
|Velázquez rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.196
|Hermosillo cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.098
|Morel cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|1
|9
|1
|1
|6
|
|Berti lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|Rojas ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Leblanc 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.291
|Cooper dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.259
|1-Williams pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Bleday rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.174
|a-Anderson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.225
|De La Cruz cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.219
|Stallings c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|Groshans 3b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.348
|Díaz 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.163
|Chicago
|000
|000
|110_2
|6
|0
|Miami
|010
|000
|000_1
|9
|0
a-struck out for Bleday in the 9th.
1-ran for Cooper in the 9th.
LOB_Chicago 6, Miami 6. 2B_Higgins (9), Cooper (32). HR_Bote (3), off López. RBIs_Bote 2 (6), Groshans (2). SB_Young (1). CS_Berti (5). SF_Bote. S_McKinstry.
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 4 (Rivas, Velázquez 3); Miami 2 (Berti, Stallings). RISP_Chicago 1 for 6; Miami 1 for 8.
Runners moved up_Young, Stallings. GIDP_Bote, Bleday, Stallings.
DP_Chicago 2 (Quiroz, Rivas; Quiroz, McKinstry, Rivas); Miami 1 (Leblanc, Rojas, Díaz).
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sampson
|6
|
|8
|1
|1
|1
|3
|89
|3.35
|Alzolay, W, 1-1
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|4.50
|Hughes, S, 6-10
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|3.19
|Miami
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|López
|6
|2-3
|5
|1
|1
|0
|6
|105
|3.88
|Brazoban
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|3.81
|Okert, L, 5-4
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|23
|2.63
|Floro
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|3.38
Inherited runners-scored_Brazoban 2-0. HBP_López (Quiroz), Okert (Hermosillo).
Umpires_Home, Clint Vondrak; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Brian Knight.
T_2:48. A_7,972 (36,742).
Copyright
