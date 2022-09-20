Trending:
Chicago Cubs 2, Miami 1

The Associated Press
September 20, 2022 9:46 pm
Chicago

Miami

ab
r
h
bi

Chicago Miami
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 2 6 2 Totals 33 1 9 1
McKinstry ss 3 0 0 0 Berti lf 4 0 1 0
Quiroz 2b 3 0 2 0 Rojas ss 4 0 1 0
Bote 3b 3 1 1 2 Leblanc 2b 4 0 2 0
Happ lf 4 0 0 0 Cooper dh 4 0 1 0
Rivas 1b 4 0 0 0 Williams pr 0 0 0 0
Higgins c 4 0 2 0 Bleday rf 2 1 0 0
Young dh 4 0 1 0 Anderson ph 1 0 0 0
Velázquez rf 4 0 0 0 De La Cruz cf 4 0 1 0
Hermosillo cf 2 1 0 0 Stallings c 4 0 0 0
Morel cf 0 0 0 0 Groshans 3b 3 0 2 1
Díaz 1b 3 0 1 0
Chicago 000 000 110 2
Miami 010 000 000 1

DP_Chicago 2, Miami 1. LOB_Chicago 6, Miami 6. 2B_Higgins (9), Cooper (32). HR_Bote (3). SB_Young (1). SF_Bote (1). S_McKinstry (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Sampson 6 8 1 1 1 3
Alzolay W,1-1 2 0 0 0 0 2
Hughes S,6-10 1 1 0 0 0 1
Miami
López 6 2-3 5 1 1 0 6
Brazoban 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Okert L,5-4 1 1 1 1 0 2
Floro 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_López (Quiroz), Okert (Hermosillo).

Umpires_Home, Clint Vondrak; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Brian Knight.

T_2:48. A_7,972 (36,742).

