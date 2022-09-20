Chicago Cubs 2, Miami 1

|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|2
|6
|2
|
|Totals
|33
|1
|9
|1
|
|McKinstry ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Berti lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Quiroz 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Rojas ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bote 3b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Leblanc 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Happ lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cooper dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Rivas 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Williams pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Higgins c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Bleday rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Young dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Anderson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Velázquez rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|De La Cruz cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hermosillo cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Stallings c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Morel cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Groshans 3b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Díaz 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Chicago
|000
|000
|110
|—
|2
|Miami
|010
|000
|000
|—
|1
DP_Chicago 2, Miami 1. LOB_Chicago 6, Miami 6. 2B_Higgins (9), Cooper (32). HR_Bote (3). SB_Young (1). SF_Bote (1). S_McKinstry (2).
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sampson
|6
|
|8
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Alzolay W,1-1
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hughes S,6-10
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|López
|6
|2-3
|5
|1
|1
|0
|6
|Brazoban
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Okert L,5-4
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Floro
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_López (Quiroz), Okert (Hermosillo).
Umpires_Home, Clint Vondrak; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Brian Knight.
T_2:48. A_7,972 (36,742).
