Chicago Cubs 2, Philadelphia 1

The Associated Press
September 27, 2022 10:15 pm
< a min read
      

Philadelphia
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
29
1
5
1
2
6

Schwarber lf
3
0
0
0
1
1
.212

READ MORE
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 28 2 7 2 1 5
McKinstry 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .204
Quiroz 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .320
Contreras dh 3 0 1 0 0 0 .246
Happ lf 3 1 2 0 0 1 .272
Hoerner ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .288
Wisdom rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .209
Gomes c 3 0 2 1 0 0 .232
Rivas 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .240
Morel cf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .238
Philadelphia 000 001 000_1 5 0
Chicago 001 000 10x_2 7 1

E_McKinstry (3). LOB_Philadelphia 4, Chicago 3. 2B_Harper (28), Contreras (22), Gomes (10). HR_Morel (15), off Wheeler. RBIs_Harper (62), Morel (42), Gomes (29). CS_Marsh (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 1 (Realmuto); Chicago 1 (Rivas). RISP_Philadelphia 0 for 1; Chicago 1 for 3.

Runners moved up_Wisdom. GIDP_Hoskins, Bohm, Hoerner, Contreras.

DP_Philadelphia 2 (Segura, Stott, Hoskins; Stott, Hoskins); Chicago 3 (McKinstry, Quiroz, Rivas; McKinstry, Quiroz, Rivas; Quiroz, Rivas).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wheeler 6 5 1 1 1 5 62 2.92
Brogdon, L, 2-2 1 2 1 1 0 0 14 3.48
Devenski 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 0.00
Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Stroman, W, 5-7 7 4 1 1 1 6 97 3.66
Hughes, H, 7 1 1 0 0 1 0 13 3.09
Rodríguez, S, 3-5 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 3.00

Inherited runners-scored_Rodríguez 1-0. HBP_Stroman (Bohm).

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Charlie Ramos.

T_2:15. A_32,069 (41,649).

