Chicago Cubs 2, Philadelphia 1

|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|1
|5
|1
|2
|6
|
|Schwarber lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.212
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.249
|Harper dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.292
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|Bohm 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.290
|Castellanos rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Marsh cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|Segura 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.273
|Stott ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.226
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|2
|7
|2
|1
|5
|
|McKinstry 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.204
|Quiroz 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.320
|Contreras dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Happ lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Hoerner ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|Wisdom rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.209
|Gomes c
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.232
|Rivas 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Morel cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.238
|Philadelphia
|000
|001
|000_1
|5
|0
|Chicago
|001
|000
|10x_2
|7
|1
E_McKinstry (3). LOB_Philadelphia 4, Chicago 3. 2B_Harper (28), Contreras (22), Gomes (10). HR_Morel (15), off Wheeler. RBIs_Harper (62), Morel (42), Gomes (29). CS_Marsh (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 1 (Realmuto); Chicago 1 (Rivas). RISP_Philadelphia 0 for 1; Chicago 1 for 3.
Runners moved up_Wisdom. GIDP_Hoskins, Bohm, Hoerner, Contreras.
DP_Philadelphia 2 (Segura, Stott, Hoskins; Stott, Hoskins); Chicago 3 (McKinstry, Quiroz, Rivas; McKinstry, Quiroz, Rivas; Quiroz, Rivas).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wheeler
|6
|
|5
|1
|1
|1
|5
|62
|2.92
|Brogdon, L, 2-2
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|14
|3.48
|Devenski
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|0.00
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stroman, W, 5-7
|7
|
|4
|1
|1
|1
|6
|97
|3.66
|Hughes, H, 7
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|3.09
|Rodríguez, S, 3-5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Inherited runners-scored_Rodríguez 1-0. HBP_Stroman (Bohm).
Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Charlie Ramos.
T_2:15. A_32,069 (41,649).
