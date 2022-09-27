Trending:
Chicago Cubs 2, Philadelphia 1

The Associated Press
September 27, 2022 10:16 pm
< a min read
      

Philadelphia

Chicago

ab
r
h
bi

Philadelphia Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 29 1 5 1 Totals 28 2 7 2
Schwarber lf 3 0 0 0 McKinstry 3b 3 0 0 0
Hoskins 1b 4 0 0 0 Quiroz 2b 4 0 1 0
Harper dh 4 0 2 1 Contreras dh 3 0 1 0
Realmuto c 4 0 1 0 Happ lf 3 1 2 0
Bohm 3b 3 0 0 0 Hoerner ss 3 0 0 0
Castellanos rf 3 0 1 0 Wisdom rf 3 0 0 0
Marsh cf 3 0 0 0 Gomes c 3 0 2 1
Segura 2b 3 0 0 0 Rivas 1b 3 0 0 0
Stott ss 2 1 1 0 Morel cf 3 1 1 1
Philadelphia 000 001 000 1
Chicago 001 000 10x 2

E_McKinstry (3). DP_Philadelphia 2, Chicago 3. LOB_Philadelphia 4, Chicago 3. 2B_Harper (28), Contreras (22), Gomes (10). HR_Morel (15).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Wheeler 6 5 1 1 1 5
Brogdon L,2-2 1 2 1 1 0 0
Devenski 1 0 0 0 0 0
Chicago
Stroman W,5-7 7 4 1 1 1 6
Hughes H,7 1 1 0 0 1 0
Rodríguez S,3-5 1 0 0 0 0 0

Hughes pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.

HBP_Stroman (Bohm).

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Charlie Ramos.

T_2:15. A_32,069 (41,649).

Top Stories