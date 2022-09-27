Chicago Cubs 2, Philadelphia 1

Philadelphia
Chicago
ab
r
h
bi
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|29
|1
|5
|1
|
|Totals
|28
|2
|7
|2
|
|Schwarber lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|McKinstry 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Quiroz 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Harper dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Contreras dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Happ lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Bohm 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hoerner ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Castellanos rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Wisdom rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Marsh cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gomes c
|3
|0
|2
|1
|
|Segura 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rivas 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stott ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Morel cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Philadelphia
|000
|001
|000
|—
|1
|Chicago
|001
|000
|10x
|—
|2
E_McKinstry (3). DP_Philadelphia 2, Chicago 3. LOB_Philadelphia 4, Chicago 3. 2B_Harper (28), Contreras (22), Gomes (10). HR_Morel (15).
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wheeler
|6
|
|5
|1
|1
|1
|5
|Brogdon L,2-2
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Devenski
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Stroman W,5-7
|7
|
|4
|1
|1
|1
|6
|Hughes H,7
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Rodríguez S,3-5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Hughes pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.
HBP_Stroman (Bohm).
Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Charlie Ramos.
T_2:15. A_32,069 (41,649).
