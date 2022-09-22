Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Chicago Cubs 3, Pittsburgh 2

The Associated Press
September 22, 2022 10:26 pm
< a min read
      

Chicago

Pittsburgh

ab
r
h
bi

        Insight by Sonatype: Agencies must consider security, user experience, culture and overall integration to create a successful software development process. Find out how three agencies overcame the challenges and...

READ MORE

Chicago Pittsburgh
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 3 7 3 Totals 32 2 6 2
McKinstry 2b 3 0 0 0 Cruz ss 5 0 0 0
Happ lf 3 0 0 0 Reynolds dh 3 0 3 1
Reyes dh 4 0 1 0 Castro 3b 5 0 0 0
Gomes c 4 0 0 0 Gamel lf-rf 3 0 0 0
Bote 3b 4 1 2 0 Mitchell rf 3 0 1 0
Rivas 1b 3 1 1 0 Allen pr-lf 0 0 0 0
Velázquez rf 3 0 0 0 Newman 2b 4 1 1 1
Quiroz ph 1 0 0 0 Suwinski cf 4 0 0 0
Wisdom rf 0 0 0 0 Collins 1b 3 0 0 0
Hermosillo cf 4 1 2 1 Delay c 2 1 1 0
Morel ss 2 0 1 2 Hayes ph 0 0 0 0
Chicago 020 000 100 3
Pittsburgh 001 000 100 2

E_Rivas (1). DP_Chicago 0, Pittsburgh 2. LOB_Chicago 5, Pittsburgh 10. 2B_Morel (17), Bote (5), Reynolds 2 (17), Delay (5). HR_Newman (2). SB_Rivas (6), Hermosillo (1), Hayes (18), Reynolds (7). S_Rivas (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Wesneski W,2-1 6 1-3 5 2 2 2 6
Hughes H,6 1-3 1 0 0 2 0
Leiter Jr. S,3-6 2 1-3 0 0 0 2 4
Pittsburgh
Keller L,5-12 6 4 2 2 2 7
Bednar 1 2 1 1 1 1
Underwood Jr. 1 0 0 0 0 1
Stephenson 1 1 0 0 0 2

HBP_Leiter Jr. (Hayes). WP_Leiter Jr..

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Chad Fairchild.

        Insight by Sonatype: Agencies must consider security, user experience, culture and overall integration to create a successful software development process. Find out how three agencies overcame the challenges and moved to DevSecOps.

T_3:04. A_9,166 (38,747).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|29 California Digital Government Summit
9|29 Data Lineage in the Cloud Episode 3:...
9|29 Cloud Modernization Data Day for...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories