Chicago Cubs 3, Pittsburgh 2

Chicago
Pittsburgh
ab
r
h
bi
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|3
|7
|3
|
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|
|McKinstry 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cruz ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Happ lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Reynolds dh
|3
|0
|3
|1
|
|Reyes dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Castro 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gomes c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gamel lf-rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bote 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Mitchell rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Rivas 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Allen pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Velázquez rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Newman 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Quiroz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Suwinski cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wisdom rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Collins 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hermosillo cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Delay c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Morel ss
|2
|0
|1
|2
|
|Hayes ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chicago
|020
|000
|100
|—
|3
|Pittsburgh
|001
|000
|100
|—
|2
E_Rivas (1). DP_Chicago 0, Pittsburgh 2. LOB_Chicago 5, Pittsburgh 10. 2B_Morel (17), Bote (5), Reynolds 2 (17), Delay (5). HR_Newman (2). SB_Rivas (6), Hermosillo (1), Hayes (18), Reynolds (7). S_Rivas (1).
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wesneski W,2-1
|6
|1-3
|5
|2
|2
|2
|6
|Hughes H,6
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Leiter Jr. S,3-6
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Keller L,5-12
|6
|
|4
|2
|2
|2
|7
|Bednar
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Underwood Jr.
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Stephenson
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_Leiter Jr. (Hayes). WP_Leiter Jr..
Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Chad Fairchild.
T_3:04. A_9,166 (38,747).
