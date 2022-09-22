Chicago Cubs 3, Pittsburgh 2

Chicago

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 3 7 3 3 11 McKinstry 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .211 Happ lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .269 Reyes dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .245 Gomes c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .231 Bote 3b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .260 Rivas 1b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .240 Velázquez rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .193 a-Quiroz ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .200 Wisdom rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .211 Hermosillo cf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .127 Morel ss 2 0 1 2 1 0 .236

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 2 6 2 6 10 Cruz ss 5 0 0 0 0 1 .215 Reynolds dh 3 0 3 1 2 0 .263 Castro 3b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .239 Gamel lf-rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .230 Mitchell rf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .220 1-Allen pr-lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .193 Newman 2b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .274 Suwinski cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .189 Collins 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .083 Delay c 2 1 1 0 1 1 .221 b-Hayes ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .243

Chicago 020 000 100_3 7 0 Pittsburgh 001 000 100_2 6 0

a-struck out for Velázquez in the 9th. b-hit by pitch for Delay in the 9th.

1-ran for Mitchell in the 8th.

E_Rivas (1). LOB_Chicago 5, Pittsburgh 10. 2B_Morel (17), Bote (5), Reynolds 2 (17), Delay (5). HR_Newman (2), off Wesneski. RBIs_Morel 2 (41), Hermosillo (4), Reynolds (57), Newman (20). SB_Rivas (6), Hermosillo (1), Hayes (18), Reynolds (7). CS_Mitchell (1). S_Rivas.

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 2 (Hermosillo, McKinstry); Pittsburgh 6 (Mitchell, Gamel, Castro 4). RISP_Chicago 2 for 7; Pittsburgh 1 for 9.

Runners moved up_Cruz. LIDP_McKinstry. GIDP_Gomes.

DP_Pittsburgh 2 (Newman, Collins; Newman, Collins, Newman).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wesneski, W, 2-1 6 1-3 5 2 2 2 6 87 2.45 Hughes, H, 6 1-3 1 0 0 2 0 14 3.17 Leiter Jr., S, 3-6 2 1-3 0 0 0 2 4 41 3.92

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Keller, L, 5-12 6 4 2 2 2 7 96 3.99 Bednar 1 2 1 1 1 1 25 2.83 Underwood Jr. 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 4.44 Stephenson 1 1 0 0 0 2 16 3.48

Inherited runners-scored_Leiter Jr. 3-0. IBB_off Hughes (Reynolds). HBP_Leiter Jr. (Hayes). WP_Leiter Jr..

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_3:04. A_9,166 (38,747).

