Chicago Cubs 3, Pittsburgh 2

Chicago
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
31
3
7
3
3
11
McKinstry 2b
3
0
0
0
1
1
.211
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|3
|7
|3
|3
|11
|
|McKinstry 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.211
|Happ lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.269
|Reyes dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.245
|Gomes c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.231
|Bote 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Rivas 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Velázquez rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.193
|a-Quiroz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Wisdom rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Hermosillo cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.127
|Morel ss
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.236
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|6
|10
|
|Cruz ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.215
|Reynolds dh
|3
|0
|3
|1
|2
|0
|.263
|Castro 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.239
|Gamel lf-rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.230
|Mitchell rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.220
|1-Allen pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.193
|Newman 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.274
|Suwinski cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.189
|Collins 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.083
|Delay c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.221
|b-Hayes ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Chicago
|020
|000
|100_3
|7
|0
|Pittsburgh
|001
|000
|100_2
|6
|0
a-struck out for Velázquez in the 9th. b-hit by pitch for Delay in the 9th.
1-ran for Mitchell in the 8th.
E_Rivas (1). LOB_Chicago 5, Pittsburgh 10. 2B_Morel (17), Bote (5), Reynolds 2 (17), Delay (5). HR_Newman (2), off Wesneski. RBIs_Morel 2 (41), Hermosillo (4), Reynolds (57), Newman (20). SB_Rivas (6), Hermosillo (1), Hayes (18), Reynolds (7). CS_Mitchell (1). S_Rivas.
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 2 (Hermosillo, McKinstry); Pittsburgh 6 (Mitchell, Gamel, Castro 4). RISP_Chicago 2 for 7; Pittsburgh 1 for 9.
Runners moved up_Cruz. LIDP_McKinstry. GIDP_Gomes.
DP_Pittsburgh 2 (Newman, Collins; Newman, Collins, Newman).
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wesneski, W, 2-1
|6
|1-3
|5
|2
|2
|2
|6
|87
|2.45
|Hughes, H, 6
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|14
|3.17
|Leiter Jr., S, 3-6
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|41
|3.92
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Keller, L, 5-12
|6
|
|4
|2
|2
|2
|7
|96
|3.99
|Bednar
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|25
|2.83
|Underwood Jr.
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|4.44
|Stephenson
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|3.48
Inherited runners-scored_Leiter Jr. 3-0. IBB_off Hughes (Reynolds). HBP_Leiter Jr. (Hayes). WP_Leiter Jr..
Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Chad Fairchild.
T_3:04. A_9,166 (38,747).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.