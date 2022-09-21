Chicago Cubs 4, Miami 3

|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|4
|4
|3
|
|Totals
|33
|3
|6
|3
|
|Quiroz 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Berti lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bote 3b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|
|Rojas ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Happ lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Leblanc 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Reyes dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cooper dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gomes c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bleday rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wisdom rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|De La Cruz cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Higgins 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Fortes c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|McKinstry ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Williams pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Morel cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Groshans 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hermosillo cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Díaz 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Chicago
|000
|000
|130
|—
|4
|Miami
|000
|030
|000
|—
|3
E_Okert (1). LOB_Chicago 5, Miami 5. 2B_Higgins (10), De La Cruz (12), Fortes (6). HR_Wisdom (23), Fortes (8), Díaz (4). SF_Happ (4). S_Quiroz (1).
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Stroman
|6
|
|5
|3
|3
|1
|7
|Thompson W,10-5
|3
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|6
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Luzardo
|6
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|11
|Brigham H,1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Okert L,5-5
|0
|
|0
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Floro BS,5-8
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Scott
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
Okert pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.
Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Clint Vondrak.
T_2:47. A_8,753 (36,742).
