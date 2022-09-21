Trending:
Chicago Cubs 4, Miami 3

The Associated Press
September 21, 2022 9:44 pm
Chicago

Miami

ab
r
h
bi

Chicago Miami
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 4 4 3 Totals 33 3 6 3
Quiroz 2b 3 1 0 0 Berti lf 3 0 0 0
Bote 3b 4 0 0 1 Rojas ss 4 0 0 0
Happ lf 3 0 1 1 Leblanc 2b 3 0 0 0
Reyes dh 3 0 0 0 Cooper dh 4 0 1 0
Gomes c 4 0 0 0 Bleday rf 4 0 0 0
Wisdom rf 4 1 1 1 De La Cruz cf 4 1 1 0
Higgins 1b 4 0 1 0 Fortes c 4 1 2 2
McKinstry ss 3 1 1 0 Williams pr 0 0 0 0
Morel cf 3 1 0 0 Groshans 3b 4 0 1 0
Hermosillo cf 0 0 0 0 Díaz 1b 3 1 1 1
Chicago 000 000 130 4
Miami 000 030 000 3

E_Okert (1). LOB_Chicago 5, Miami 5. 2B_Higgins (10), De La Cruz (12), Fortes (6). HR_Wisdom (23), Fortes (8), Díaz (4). SF_Happ (4). S_Quiroz (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Stroman 6 5 3 3 1 7
Thompson W,10-5 3 1 0 0 1 6
Miami
Luzardo 6 2-3 3 1 1 1 11
Brigham H,1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Okert L,5-5 0 0 3 1 2 0
Floro BS,5-8 1 0 0 0 0 0
Scott 1 1 0 0 0 3

Okert pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Clint Vondrak.

T_2:47. A_8,753 (36,742).

