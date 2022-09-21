Chicago Cubs 4, Miami 3

Chicago
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
31
4
4
3
3
15
Quiroz 2b
3
1
0
0
0
1
.222
|Bote 3b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.250
|Happ lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.271
|Reyes dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.243
|Gomes c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Wisdom rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.211
|Higgins 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.228
|McKinstry ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.217
|Morel cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.235
|Hermosillo cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.098
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|3
|6
|3
|2
|13
|
|Berti lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.247
|Rojas ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Leblanc 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.285
|Cooper dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Bleday rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.170
|De La Cruz cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.220
|Fortes c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.247
|1-Williams pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Groshans 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Díaz 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.167
|Chicago
|000
|000
|130_4
|4
|0
|Miami
|000
|030
|000_3
|6
|1
1-ran for Fortes in the 9th.
E_Okert (1). LOB_Chicago 5, Miami 5. 2B_Higgins (10), De La Cruz (12), Fortes (6). HR_Wisdom (23), off Luzardo; Fortes (8), off Stroman; Díaz (4), off Stroman. RBIs_Wisdom (60), Bote (7), Happ (69), Fortes 2 (22), Díaz (10). SF_Happ. S_Quiroz.
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 2 (Morel, Gomes); Miami 2 (Cooper, Groshans). RISP_Chicago 0 for 4; Miami 1 for 3.
Runners moved up_Reyes, Leblanc.
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stroman
|6
|
|5
|3
|3
|1
|7
|96
|3.80
|Thompson, W, 10-5
|3
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|6
|43
|3.86
|Miami
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Luzardo
|6
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|11
|101
|3.57
|Brigham, H, 1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|4.42
|Okert, L, 5-5
|0
|
|0
|3
|1
|2
|0
|20
|2.81
|Floro, BS, 5-8
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|3.30
|Scott
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|14
|4.32
Inherited runners-scored_Floro 2-2.
Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Clint Vondrak.
T_2:47. A_8,753 (36,742).
