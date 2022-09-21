Chicago Cubs 4, Miami 3

Chicago

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 4 4 3 3 15 Quiroz 2b 3 1 0 0 0 1 .222 Bote 3b 4 0 0 1 0 2 .250 Happ lf 3 0 1 1 0 1 .271 Reyes dh 3 0 0 0 1 2 .243 Gomes c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .234 Wisdom rf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .211 Higgins 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .228 McKinstry ss 3 1 1 0 1 1 .217 Morel cf 3 1 0 0 1 3 .235 Hermosillo cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .098

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 3 6 3 2 13 Berti lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .247 Rojas ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .238 Leblanc 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .285 Cooper dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .259 Bleday rf 4 0 0 0 0 4 .170 De La Cruz cf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .220 Fortes c 4 1 2 2 0 0 .247 1-Williams pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .237 Groshans 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .333 Díaz 1b 3 1 1 1 0 2 .167

Chicago 000 000 130_4 4 0 Miami 000 030 000_3 6 1

1-ran for Fortes in the 9th.

E_Okert (1). LOB_Chicago 5, Miami 5. 2B_Higgins (10), De La Cruz (12), Fortes (6). HR_Wisdom (23), off Luzardo; Fortes (8), off Stroman; Díaz (4), off Stroman. RBIs_Wisdom (60), Bote (7), Happ (69), Fortes 2 (22), Díaz (10). SF_Happ. S_Quiroz.

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 2 (Morel, Gomes); Miami 2 (Cooper, Groshans). RISP_Chicago 0 for 4; Miami 1 for 3.

Runners moved up_Reyes, Leblanc.

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Stroman 6 5 3 3 1 7 96 3.80 Thompson, W, 10-5 3 1 0 0 1 6 43 3.86

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Luzardo 6 2-3 3 1 1 1 11 101 3.57 Brigham, H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 4.42 Okert, L, 5-5 0 0 3 1 2 0 20 2.81 Floro, BS, 5-8 1 0 0 0 0 0 16 3.30 Scott 1 1 0 0 0 3 14 4.32

Inherited runners-scored_Floro 2-2.

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Clint Vondrak.

T_2:47. A_8,753 (36,742).

