Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Chicago Cubs 4, Miami 3

The Associated Press
September 21, 2022 9:44 pm
< a min read
      

Chicago
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
31
4
4
3
3
15

Quiroz 2b
3
1
0
0
0
1
.222

READ MORE
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 4 4 3 3 15
Quiroz 2b 3 1 0 0 0 1 .222
Bote 3b 4 0 0 1 0 2 .250
Happ lf 3 0 1 1 0 1 .271
Reyes dh 3 0 0 0 1 2 .243
Gomes c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .234
Wisdom rf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .211
Higgins 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .228
McKinstry ss 3 1 1 0 1 1 .217
Morel cf 3 1 0 0 1 3 .235
Hermosillo cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .098
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 3 6 3 2 13
Berti lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .247
Rojas ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .238
Leblanc 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .285
Cooper dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .259
Bleday rf 4 0 0 0 0 4 .170
De La Cruz cf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .220
Fortes c 4 1 2 2 0 0 .247
1-Williams pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .237
Groshans 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .333
Díaz 1b 3 1 1 1 0 2 .167
Chicago 000 000 130_4 4 0
Miami 000 030 000_3 6 1

1-ran for Fortes in the 9th.

E_Okert (1). LOB_Chicago 5, Miami 5. 2B_Higgins (10), De La Cruz (12), Fortes (6). HR_Wisdom (23), off Luzardo; Fortes (8), off Stroman; Díaz (4), off Stroman. RBIs_Wisdom (60), Bote (7), Happ (69), Fortes 2 (22), Díaz (10). SF_Happ. S_Quiroz.

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 2 (Morel, Gomes); Miami 2 (Cooper, Groshans). RISP_Chicago 0 for 4; Miami 1 for 3.

        Insight by VAST Federal: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jory Heckman and guest Tom Sasala, chief data officer with the Department of the Navy will discuss data management strategy and AI's role in cybersecurity. In addition, Randy Hayes, public sector at VAST Federal will provide an industry perspective.

Runners moved up_Reyes, Leblanc.

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Stroman 6 5 3 3 1 7 96 3.80
Thompson, W, 10-5 3 1 0 0 1 6 43 3.86
Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Luzardo 6 2-3 3 1 1 1 11 101 3.57
Brigham, H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 4.42
Okert, L, 5-5 0 0 3 1 2 0 20 2.81
Floro, BS, 5-8 1 0 0 0 0 0 16 3.30
Scott 1 1 0 0 0 3 14 4.32

Inherited runners-scored_Floro 2-2.

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Clint Vondrak.

T_2:47. A_8,753 (36,742).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|28 Massachusetts Digital Government Summit
9|28 Building Zero Trust Cyber Resiliency in...
9|28 AFCEA Belvoir September Luncheon
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories