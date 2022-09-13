Trending:
Chicago Cubs 4, N.Y. Mets 1

September 13, 2022 10:19 pm
Chicago

New York

ab
r
h
bi

Chicago New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 4 8 4 Totals 29 1 4 1
McKinstry ss 5 0 0 0 Nimmo cf 2 0 0 0
Suzuki rf 4 0 1 0 Lindor ss 3 0 0 0
Reyes dh 4 1 1 0 McNeil rf 4 0 2 0
Happ lf 4 2 2 1 Alonso 1b 3 1 1 1
Ortega cf 1 0 1 0 Vogelbach dh 3 0 0 0
Hermosillo ph-cf 2 0 0 0 Vientos ph 1 0 0 0
Gomes c 3 0 1 1 Canha lf 3 0 0 0
Wisdom 3b 3 0 0 1 Escobar 3b 4 0 0 0
Rivas 1b 4 0 1 0 Guillorme 2b 3 0 1 0
Bote 2b 4 1 1 1 McCann c 3 0 0 0
Chicago 010 200 100 4
New York 000 000 001 1

E_McCann (4). DP_Chicago 1, New York 0. LOB_Chicago 6, New York 6. HR_Happ (17), Bote (2), Alonso (34). SB_Suzuki (9), Gomes (2), Rivas (5). SF_Gomes (4). S_Ortega (1), Wisdom (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Sampson W,2-5 6 2 0 0 4 3
Rucker 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Hughes 1 2-3 1 1 1 1 1
New York
deGrom L,5-2 6 4 3 3 0 10
Lugo 1 1 1 1 0 2
Ottavino 1 1 0 0 0 1
Díaz 1 2 0 0 0 3

WP_Ottavino.

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Brian O’Nora.

T_2:55. A_26,435 (41,922).

