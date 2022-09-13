Chicago Cubs 4, N.Y. Mets 1

Chicago
New York
ab
r
h
bi
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|4
|8
|4
|
|Totals
|29
|1
|4
|1
|
|McKinstry ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Nimmo cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Suzuki rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Lindor ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Reyes dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|McNeil rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Happ lf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|Alonso 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Ortega cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Vogelbach dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hermosillo ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vientos ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gomes c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Canha lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wisdom 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Escobar 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rivas 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Guillorme 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bote 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|McCann c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chicago
|010
|200
|100
|—
|4
|New York
|000
|000
|001
|—
|1
E_McCann (4). DP_Chicago 1, New York 0. LOB_Chicago 6, New York 6. HR_Happ (17), Bote (2), Alonso (34). SB_Suzuki (9), Gomes (2), Rivas (5). SF_Gomes (4). S_Ortega (1), Wisdom (2).
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sampson W,2-5
|6
|
|2
|0
|0
|4
|3
|Rucker
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hughes
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|deGrom L,5-2
|6
|
|4
|3
|3
|0
|10
|Lugo
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Ottavino
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Díaz
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
WP_Ottavino.
Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Brian O’Nora.
T_2:55. A_26,435 (41,922).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.