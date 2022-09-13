Chicago Cubs 4, N.Y. Mets 1

Chicago
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|4
|8
|4
|0
|16
|
|McKinstry ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.206
|Suzuki rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.263
|Reyes dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.268
|Happ lf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.272
|Ortega cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|a-Hermosillo ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.088
|Gomes c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.234
|Wisdom 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.212
|Rivas 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.243
|Bote 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.239
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|1
|4
|1
|5
|4
|
|Nimmo cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.264
|Lindor ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.268
|McNeil rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.323
|Alonso 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.268
|Vogelbach dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|b-Vientos ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Canha lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.270
|Escobar 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Guillorme 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|McCann c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.205
|Chicago
|010
|200
|100_4
|8
|0
|New York
|000
|000
|001_1
|4
|1
a-struck out for Ortega in the 4th. b-flied out for Vogelbach in the 9th.
E_McCann (4). LOB_Chicago 6, New York 6. HR_Happ (17), off deGrom; Bote (2), off Lugo; Alonso (34), off Hughes. RBIs_Happ (66), Gomes (23), Wisdom (59), Bote (4), Alonso (110). SB_Suzuki (9), Gomes (2), Rivas (5). SF_Gomes. S_Ortega, Wisdom.
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 4 (Hermosillo, McKinstry 2, Bote); New York 3 (Escobar, Alonso, Vogelbach). RISP_Chicago 1 for 8; New York 0 for 3.
GIDP_McNeil.
DP_Chicago 1 (Bote, McKinstry, Rivas).
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sampson, W, 2-5
|6
|
|2
|0
|0
|4
|3
|91
|3.48
|Rucker
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|4.24
|Hughes
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|29
|3.31
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|deGrom, L, 5-2
|6
|
|4
|3
|3
|0
|10
|96
|2.01
|Lugo
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|13
|3.34
|Ottavino
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|2.03
|Díaz
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|18
|1.47
Inherited runners-scored_Hughes 1-0. WP_Ottavino.
Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Brian O’Nora.
T_2:55. A_26,435 (41,922).
