Chicago Cubs 4, N.Y. Mets 1

The Associated Press
September 13, 2022 10:19 pm
< a min read
      

READ MORE
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 4 8 4 0 16
McKinstry ss 5 0 0 0 0 4 .206
Suzuki rf 4 0 1 0 0 3 .263
Reyes dh 4 1 1 0 0 2 .268
Happ lf 4 2 2 1 0 1 .272
Ortega cf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .241
a-Hermosillo ph-cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .088
Gomes c 3 0 1 1 0 0 .234
Wisdom 3b 3 0 0 1 0 2 .212
Rivas 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .243
Bote 2b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .239
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 1 4 1 5 4
Nimmo cf 2 0 0 0 2 1 .264
Lindor ss 3 0 0 0 1 2 .268
McNeil rf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .323
Alonso 1b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .268
Vogelbach dh 3 0 0 0 0 0 .224
b-Vientos ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Canha lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .270
Escobar 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .238
Guillorme 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .284
McCann c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .205
Chicago 010 200 100_4 8 0
New York 000 000 001_1 4 1

a-struck out for Ortega in the 4th. b-flied out for Vogelbach in the 9th.

E_McCann (4). LOB_Chicago 6, New York 6. HR_Happ (17), off deGrom; Bote (2), off Lugo; Alonso (34), off Hughes. RBIs_Happ (66), Gomes (23), Wisdom (59), Bote (4), Alonso (110). SB_Suzuki (9), Gomes (2), Rivas (5). SF_Gomes. S_Ortega, Wisdom.

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 4 (Hermosillo, McKinstry 2, Bote); New York 3 (Escobar, Alonso, Vogelbach). RISP_Chicago 1 for 8; New York 0 for 3.

GIDP_McNeil.

DP_Chicago 1 (Bote, McKinstry, Rivas).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sampson, W, 2-5 6 2 0 0 4 3 91 3.48
Rucker 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 17 4.24
Hughes 1 2-3 1 1 1 1 1 29 3.31
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
deGrom, L, 5-2 6 4 3 3 0 10 96 2.01
Lugo 1 1 1 1 0 2 13 3.34
Ottavino 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 2.03
Díaz 1 2 0 0 0 3 18 1.47

Inherited runners-scored_Hughes 1-0. WP_Ottavino.

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Brian O’Nora.

T_2:55. A_26,435 (41,922).

Top Stories