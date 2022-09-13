Chicago Cubs 4, N.Y. Mets 1

Chicago

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 4 8 4 0 16 McKinstry ss 5 0 0 0 0 4 .206 Suzuki rf 4 0 1 0 0 3 .263 Reyes dh 4 1 1 0 0 2 .268 Happ lf 4 2 2 1 0 1 .272 Ortega cf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .241 a-Hermosillo ph-cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .088 Gomes c 3 0 1 1 0 0 .234 Wisdom 3b 3 0 0 1 0 2 .212 Rivas 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .243 Bote 2b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .239

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 1 4 1 5 4 Nimmo cf 2 0 0 0 2 1 .264 Lindor ss 3 0 0 0 1 2 .268 McNeil rf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .323 Alonso 1b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .268 Vogelbach dh 3 0 0 0 0 0 .224 b-Vientos ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Canha lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .270 Escobar 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .238 Guillorme 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .284 McCann c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .205

Chicago 010 200 100_4 8 0 New York 000 000 001_1 4 1

a-struck out for Ortega in the 4th. b-flied out for Vogelbach in the 9th.

E_McCann (4). LOB_Chicago 6, New York 6. HR_Happ (17), off deGrom; Bote (2), off Lugo; Alonso (34), off Hughes. RBIs_Happ (66), Gomes (23), Wisdom (59), Bote (4), Alonso (110). SB_Suzuki (9), Gomes (2), Rivas (5). SF_Gomes. S_Ortega, Wisdom.

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 4 (Hermosillo, McKinstry 2, Bote); New York 3 (Escobar, Alonso, Vogelbach). RISP_Chicago 1 for 8; New York 0 for 3.

GIDP_McNeil.

DP_Chicago 1 (Bote, McKinstry, Rivas).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sampson, W, 2-5 6 2 0 0 4 3 91 3.48 Rucker 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 17 4.24 Hughes 1 2-3 1 1 1 1 1 29 3.31

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA deGrom, L, 5-2 6 4 3 3 0 10 96 2.01 Lugo 1 1 1 1 0 2 13 3.34 Ottavino 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 2.03 Díaz 1 2 0 0 0 3 18 1.47

Inherited runners-scored_Hughes 1-0. WP_Ottavino.

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Brian O’Nora.

T_2:55. A_26,435 (41,922).

