Chicago Cubs 4, Philadelphia 2

Philadelphia

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg. Totals

37

2

11

2

2

10 Schwarber lf

4

2

1

0

0

1

.213 READ MORE

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 2 11 2 2 10 Schwarber lf 4 2 1 0 0 1 .213 Hoskins 1b 4 0 3 0 1 1 .253 Harper dh 4 0 0 2 0 1 .289 Realmuto c 5 0 0 0 0 1 .274 Bohm 3b 4 0 1 0 1 1 .290 Castellanos rf 4 0 3 0 0 0 .269 Marsh cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .287 Segura 2b-ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .276 Stott ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .225 a-Vierling ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .244

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 4 6 4 0 11 McKinstry 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .199 Quiroz 2b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .345 Contreras dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .244 Happ lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .270 Hoerner ss 4 1 1 0 0 2 .287 Wisdom rf 3 0 1 0 0 2 .209 Velázquez rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .195 Gomes c 3 1 0 1 0 1 .230 Rivas 1b 2 1 1 0 0 1 .242 Morel cf 3 1 1 3 0 1 .239

Philadelphia 001 000 100_2 11 1 Chicago 000 040 00x_4 6 0

a-struck out for Stott in the 8th.

E_Bohm (13). LOB_Philadelphia 12, Chicago 4. 2B_Schwarber (21). HR_Morel (16), off Nola. RBIs_Harper 2 (64), Gomes (30), Morel 3 (45). SB_Schwarber (9), Hoerner (19). SF_Harper.

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 7 (Segura, Bohm 2, Stott, Schwarber 3); Chicago 1 (Happ). RISP_Philadelphia 2 for 16; Chicago 2 for 4.

Runners moved up_Harper 2, Realmuto.

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Nola, L, 10-13 6 5 4 4 0 8 95 3.36 Nelson 1 1 0 0 0 2 15 4.54 Bellatti 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 3.21

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wesneski, W, 3-1 5 6 1 1 2 3 85 2.33 Leiter Jr., H, 4 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 2 18 3.97 Alzolay, H, 1 1 2 0 0 0 2 14 5.62 Hughes, H, 8 1 1 0 0 0 3 15 3.04 Rodríguez, S, 4-6 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 7 2.84

Inherited runners-scored_Leiter Jr. 1-0, Alzolay 1-0, Hughes 2-0, Rodríguez 1-0. HBP_Wesneski (Schwarber), Nola 2 (Rivas,Hoerner). WP_Leiter Jr..

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Charlie Ramos; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_2:59. A_29,368 (41,649).

