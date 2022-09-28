Trending:
Chicago Cubs 4, Philadelphia 2

The Associated Press
September 28, 2022 10:55 pm
Philadelphia
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
37
2
11
2
2
10

Schwarber lf
4
2
1
0
0
1
.213

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 4 6 4 0 11
McKinstry 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .199
Quiroz 2b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .345
Contreras dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .244
Happ lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .270
Hoerner ss 4 1 1 0 0 2 .287
Wisdom rf 3 0 1 0 0 2 .209
Velázquez rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .195
Gomes c 3 1 0 1 0 1 .230
Rivas 1b 2 1 1 0 0 1 .242
Morel cf 3 1 1 3 0 1 .239
Philadelphia 001 000 100_2 11 1
Chicago 000 040 00x_4 6 0

a-struck out for Stott in the 8th.

E_Bohm (13). LOB_Philadelphia 12, Chicago 4. 2B_Schwarber (21). HR_Morel (16), off Nola. RBIs_Harper 2 (64), Gomes (30), Morel 3 (45). SB_Schwarber (9), Hoerner (19). SF_Harper.

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 7 (Segura, Bohm 2, Stott, Schwarber 3); Chicago 1 (Happ). RISP_Philadelphia 2 for 16; Chicago 2 for 4.

Runners moved up_Harper 2, Realmuto.

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Nola, L, 10-13 6 5 4 4 0 8 95 3.36
Nelson 1 1 0 0 0 2 15 4.54
Bellatti 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 3.21
Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wesneski, W, 3-1 5 6 1 1 2 3 85 2.33
Leiter Jr., H, 4 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 2 18 3.97
Alzolay, H, 1 1 2 0 0 0 2 14 5.62
Hughes, H, 8 1 1 0 0 0 3 15 3.04
Rodríguez, S, 4-6 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 7 2.84

Inherited runners-scored_Leiter Jr. 1-0, Alzolay 1-0, Hughes 2-0, Rodríguez 1-0. HBP_Wesneski (Schwarber), Nola 2 (Rivas,Hoerner). WP_Leiter Jr..

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Charlie Ramos; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_2:59. A_29,368 (41,649).

Top Stories