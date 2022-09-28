Chicago Cubs 4, Philadelphia 2

Philadelphia
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
37
2
11
2
2
10
Schwarber lf
4
2
1
0
0
1
.213
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|4
|6
|4
|0
|11
|
|McKinstry 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.199
|Quiroz 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.345
|Contreras dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Happ lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Hoerner ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.287
|Wisdom rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.209
|Velázquez rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.195
|Gomes c
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.230
|Rivas 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Morel cf
|3
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.239
|Philadelphia
|001
|000
|100_2
|11
|1
|Chicago
|000
|040
|00x_4
|6
|0
a-struck out for Stott in the 8th.
E_Bohm (13). LOB_Philadelphia 12, Chicago 4. 2B_Schwarber (21). HR_Morel (16), off Nola. RBIs_Harper 2 (64), Gomes (30), Morel 3 (45). SB_Schwarber (9), Hoerner (19). SF_Harper.
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 7 (Segura, Bohm 2, Stott, Schwarber 3); Chicago 1 (Happ). RISP_Philadelphia 2 for 16; Chicago 2 for 4.
Runners moved up_Harper 2, Realmuto.
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nola, L, 10-13
|6
|
|5
|4
|4
|0
|8
|95
|3.36
|Nelson
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|4.54
|Bellatti
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|3.21
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wesneski, W, 3-1
|5
|
|6
|1
|1
|2
|3
|85
|2.33
|Leiter Jr., H, 4
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|18
|3.97
|Alzolay, H, 1
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|5.62
|Hughes, H, 8
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|15
|3.04
|Rodríguez, S, 4-6
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|2.84
Inherited runners-scored_Leiter Jr. 1-0, Alzolay 1-0, Hughes 2-0, Rodríguez 1-0. HBP_Wesneski (Schwarber), Nola 2 (Rivas,Hoerner). WP_Leiter Jr..
Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Charlie Ramos; Third, Nic Lentz.
T_2:59. A_29,368 (41,649).
